Back to EncyclopediaFIFO was the traditional method used by most businesses before inflation became common. Under FIFO, the goods you receive first are the goods you sell first. Under this method, you value inventory at its most recent price. FIFO is usually used during periods of relatively low inflation since high inflation and increasing replacement costs tend to skew inventory accounting figures.
First In, First Out (FIFO)
Definition: An accounting system used to value inventory for tax purposes. Under FIFO, inventory is valued at its most recent cost.
Browse By
Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology