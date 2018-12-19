Back to Encyclopedia

Taxpayer ID Number

Definition: A 9-digit number obtained from the IRS by a business with paid employees. If you're a sole proprietorship, your taxpayer ID number is your social security number.

One of the first steps you will take as a business owner is to obtain a taxpayer identification number so the IRS can process your returns. There are two types of identification numbers: a Social Security number and an Employer Identification Number (EIN). Since you most likely already have a Social Security number, let's address the issue of EIN numbers.

The EIN is a nine-digit number the IRS issues. It is used to identify the tax accounts of corporations, partnerships and other entities. You need an EIN if you have employees, operate your business as a corporation or partnership, or have a Keogh plan. Be sure to include your EIN on all returns or other documents you send to the IRS.

You can apply for an EIN through the phone, fax or mail, depending on how soon you need to use the EIN. If you apply by mail, be sure to send in Form SS-4 (Application for Employer Identification Number) at least four or five weeks before you need the EIN to file a return or make a deposit. If you apply by phone (toll-free at 866-816-2065), the IRS will give you one immediately. Before you call, the IRS suggests you complete Form SS-4 so you have all relevant information available. The person making the call to the IRS must be authorized to sign the form.

Browse By

Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology
Show More
A to Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z #

Search Encyclopedia

POPULAR ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too

GOBankingRates | 7 min read
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
Christmas

The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans

Patrick Carone | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.