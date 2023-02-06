What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Looking to level up your free time? Check out what's playing on Entrepreneur TV this week!

Entrepreneur TV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.

This week be sure to watch episodes of:

Start Up (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

This week's featured show!

START UP offers its viewers an up-close and personal look into the world of the modern American entrepreneur.

Episode 401: Gary and the crew head to Seattle, Washington, to talk with a farm-to-table restaurant with rave reviews. Then they head to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to speak with an online lawn service and mobile app.

Episode 402: Gary and the crew head to Portland, Oregon, to talk with a tour company of Portland's finest microbreweries. Then they head to Detroit, Michigan, to speak to a unique outdoor advertising company.

Episode 505: Gary and the crew meet with the owner of a virtual reality company that created the Virtuix Omni(TM) motion platform. Then they head to Las Vegas, Nevada, to meet with the owners of a design-minded toy store with a wide selection of oddities and classics.

Episode 506: Gary and the crew meet with the owner of a premier camel ride and Segway tour experience. Then they head over to Phoenix, Arizona, to meet with the owner of a business specializing in high-end concrete home furnishings.

Habits and Hustle (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

HABITS AND HUSTLE host Jennifer Cohen brings thought leaders and notable game-changers into thought-provoking conversations identifying effective techniques and ideas to help listeners level up their physical and mental capabilities.

Episode 135: Dr. Breus is The Sleep Doctor, a Clinical Psychologist, and a Clinical Advisory Board Member of The Dr. Oz Show. He discusses the improved cognitive abilities, health, and wellness you'd expect, but also those you might not expect: improved reception to flu shots, reconnecting and bettering your romantic and more intimate relationships, when to best hack your boss's genetic sleep schedule to pick the best time to ask for a raise.

Mindvalley Talks (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

MINDVALLEY TALKS brings you the best personal growth video content from the most brilliant minds on the planet.

Episode 101: Founder of Mindvalley, Vishen Lakhiani, shares the moments in his life where personal growth has helped him achieve personal and professional success and happiness.

Chicago CEOs (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

CHICAGO CEOs, have you sit down with Chiacgo's top CEOs as they discuss what brought them success.

Episode 101: Sit down with the CEOs of the Chicago Bulls, White Sox, Cubs, personalized video app Cameo, healthy food producer Simple Mills, and the Wintrust Financial Corporation.

Elevator Pitch (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

On ENTREPRENEUR ELEVATOR PITCH, entrepreneurs have 60 seconds to pitch a business idea to a boardroom of investors.

Episode 701: What would you do if you flubbed your introduction during a high-stakes pitch?

Episode 801: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back! Season 8 kicks off with entrepreneurs building intergenerational wealth through hat sales, building bodies back with foam roller water bottles, and building a new way to co-own vacation homes.

Episode 804: In this episode, NFL great Brandon Marshall brings a whole new level of competitiveness between the investors. See who scores a deal and who gets benched as entrepreneurs take their shot at business greatness.

Cooking with Cohen (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

COOKING WITH COHEN host Jennifer Cohen has been in the health and fitness world for some time, but she's never had a cooking show quite like this before.

Episode 103: Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is here this week to show us recipes from his new book, Fancy AF Cocktails!

Mirage (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Featured Film.

In 1968, at the ripe age of 26, Peter Kalikow was confident he could build a better car than anyone else. He took the money he made in the construction and put it all on the line to take on the automotive establishment.
