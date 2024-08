Wavy Line Wavy Line

Arian Adeli Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor Best-Selling Author, Entrepreneur and Investor

I began my journey at age 13, writing algorithms for self-driving cars and building startups spanning FoodTech to FinTech. At 16, I published my first book, The Quantified Fortune. Now, I'm the founder and CEO of Evernomic, where we build, back and buy startups that match our company profile.