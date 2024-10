Brit Morin is a venture capitalist, serial entrepreneur and CEO, technologist, and passionate creative.

She is a co-founder and managing partner of Offline Ventures, an early-stage venture studio that invests in and incubates companies at the intersection of online and offline. As an investor, Brit is passionate about partnering with underrepresented founders and has led investments into companies such as Kindbody, Bobbie, cofertility, and more.

Brit has built and operated successful media and Web3 companies, including BFF, an open-access community at the forefront of educating, connecting, and rewarding women and nonbinary people in crypto and Web3; and, she is the founder and CEO of Brit + Co, a modern lifestyle and education company providing classes, content, products and experiences geared towards women with a creative spirit and a do-it-herself attitude. With an engaged community of tens of millions of women per month, products distributed in mass retail stores nationwide, and millions of online class enrollments, Brit + Co is the leading destination for learning and discovery among females. Brit + Co's sister brand, Selfmade, is an educational platform that helps female founders start and grow their own businesses.

A chart-topping podcaster, Brit currently hosts the show First In Line, which connects, inspires, and empowers people by helping them see the next big trends. Previously, Brit hosted Teach Me Something New with Brit Morin. She’s also the author of the bestselling book, Homemakers: A Domestic Handbook for the Digital Generation and has been regularly featured on Good Morning America, the Today Show, Live with Kelly & Ryan, Rachael Ray, and more.