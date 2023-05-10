21 Cheap Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts

I’m sure you haven’t been keeping up with your calendar. But Mother’s Day 2023 is just around the corner — May 14 to be exact. Despite the short timeframe, there...

I'm sure you haven't been keeping up with your calendar. But Mother's Day 2023 is just around the corner — May 14 to be exact. Despite the short timeframe, there is still plenty of time to come up with the perfect gift to honor moms and mother figures in your life. There's no denying that mothers have a lot on their plate, so if your goal is to make this Mother's Day a memorable one, then you are well on your way.

Here, we're here to help you find the perfect gift to thank her for all that she does. To make it easy for you this year, we've compiled a list of ideas that mom will actually want without breaking the bank.

We know. It is not uncommon for gift cards to be considered last-minute and uninspired gift. It is still possible for them to be quite thoughtful, however.

Take, for instance, this gift from Keepsake Frames. She can have the pictures she takes on her phone custom framed by the service. She will then receive them directly at her house.

A Keepsake gift card starts at just $25 and can be sent to your mom electronically.

With this personalized gift service, you won't have to guess. The best way to make sure mom loves her gift is to email her a curated collection of gifts she can choose for herself.

Snappy has curated gifts that will delight all mother figures in your life, whether they're new mothers, grandmothers, foodies, outdoor enthusiasts, or wellness experts. What's more, shipping is included and you only pay for what she picks. You can even set your budget starting at $25.

Journals are not just last-minute gifts; they're also family heirlooms that Mom can use to write down her life story and advice. Moreover, the hardcover guided journal costs around $20.00.

As one Amazon review states, "This book is a beautiful way to pass on memories and advice to your children for years to come. The designs and prompts throughout the book are well thought out. So excited to fill in the pages for my children."

Choose from any of the 19 available colors to give her a practical and hip gift she'll love for only $23.98. The slides are ergonomically designed to fit perfectly around the foot. Besides having a thicker sole and a lightweight design, they also have an anti-slip sole

For anyone who tends to lose their keys, purses, or bags, the Apple AirTag is a terrific gift. Apple's FindMy app connects to the AirTag and displays the device's precise location. Also, it's only $29 on Amazon, Apple, and Best Buy.

The downside? In order to make it more useful, you can attach something like the Belkin AirTag holder.

In spite of the fact that your Mother's Day gift may be last-minute, birthday gifts don't have to be for your mom. As both a reminder and meaningful wall art, she just has to write the names and birthdays on the 50 circle- or heart-shaped tags.

Plus, you can't the beat price. It's just ten bucks over at Amazon.

A vacation is something every mom could use. Therefore, a gift card from Airbnb will enable them to plan the perfect trip – whether to New York, Yosemite, or Barcelona.

You can even choose a custom amount based on your budget.

A brushed copper finish base and a transparent red glass bottle create this 1930s-inspired Perky-Pet Red Antique Glass Bottle Hummingbird Feeder. Featuring four flower-shaped ports, it can accommodate an abundance of fluttering beauties. The design and ease with which it attracts birds are praised by reviewers.

What's more, this unique feeder is just $23.

Sometimes the simplest gifts are the best for Mother's Day. You can't go wrong with a monogrammed mug. After all, it's springy, useful, and guaranteed to put a smile on your mother's face.

And, on your end, it will only cost you $14.

10. MasterClass Subsciption

Don't know what to give the mom who already has everything? Give your mom a gift that doesn't require any shipping time, is on sale, and she can choose from a wide range of options.

This means that your mom should consider receiving Masterclass as a gift.

If you act fast, you'll be able to save up to 35% off Masterclass' annual plans.

There are currently two Masterclass base plans available for only $15/month. Depending on the plan you use, you can save up to $96/year on a gift that the whole family can use. You have to pay annually, so it comes to $180/year.

With the Duo plan, paying $15/month per year is 25% cheaper than paying $20/month per year. Your Masterclass subscription includes access to the entire library of classes (over 180), offline viewing, and dual-screen viewing.

There are six consecutive streams with the Family plan, which is also $15/month right now (down from $23/month). Subscribing to the Family plan is the best value at the moment since both plans have the same price.

With this self-care box, your mind will find joy through one activity curated by therapists. Not only is this a great last-minute gift, but it's also a Mother's Day gift that keeps on giving. After all, all moms deserve some relaxation.

For months, this costs $36 per box.

Bring mom to tears with this beautiful statue of a mother and daughter this year. You can leave it on throughout the day and night since it comes with an LED light.

In addition, the statue is hand-painted and made from high-quality resin, and it comes packaged in a gift box with a greeting card. And, the price point isn't too bad either at around $30.

13 .Warby Parker Gift Card

A stylish pair of prescription eyeglasses from Warby Parker starts at $95, solving the problem of affordable glasses that also look stylish. How is this possible? Due to the fact that Warby Parker designs its own eyeglasses, it avoids licensing fees, cuts out the middleman, and removes any unnecessary markups.

For that reason, you can send your mom an e-gift card starting at $50 if she needs new glasses.

Storyworth is a service that collects your mom's stories every week for a year before publishing them. In addition to preserving memories, these stories can connect your family and teach you things you didn't know about your mother.

At the same time, this isn't the cheapest gift on the list. A Storyworth Subscription costs $99, but there is a $10 off discount until Mother's Day.

With this cute keychain, she will always know how much she is loved. An inexpensive and simple key chain made of stainless steel, it makes a great gift for mom.

How inexpensive? It's only $11 on Amazon.

Your mom can choose the books she wants to read with a gift certificate to Bookshop.org. Plus, she can also select an indie bookstore to support with her purchase. In the event that she is not able to choose just one indie store, Bookshop has a general fund that it divides among each participating store.

Over $25 million has been raised for the cause so far. The Bookshop.org site has sections for browsing, best-seller lists, and recommendations from booksellers. You can select a value between $10 and $1,000.

A scalp brush is actually a great gift, and here's why. For less than ten dollars, it protects her nail and works the product better. Moreover, you will be able to relax the scalp muscles and reduce stress when you do so.

Using this service, you can create thoughtful videos for your giftee without doing any DIY. There are a variety of customizable and themed templates that you can choose from.

And, the best part? If your video is under 3-minutes, it's only five bucks. But, it's under 10 minutes, it's just $12.

Giving a virtual gift card to Amazon for Mother's Day is one of the best virtual gifts you can give. Providing her with an e-gift that she can use towards something on her wishlist is a practical way to celebrate Mother's Day. Moreover, since you can load your card with as much money as you like, this is also an affordable option.

Whether it's helping a working mom in Ecuador who wants to stock her store or a florist in Michigan who wants to buy a delivery van, your mother can contribute to a cause that matters to you.

In order to facilitate microloans between individuals, Kiva works with microfinance institutions worldwide. Choosing an amount (starting at $25) and then selecting countries and categories, including agriculture, arts, and health, will allow your mom to choose projects or individuals. Kiva's account displays small payments made by loan recipients. After she pays back her original loan, lending can resume.

Kiva Cards can be mailed, emailed, or printed at home and handed out as you see fit

21. Flowers

An old classic never goes out of style. Better yet, you can have a bouquet delivered to your mom for under $50 via sites like 1-800-Flowers or FromYou Flowers.

FAQs

When was Mother's Day made official?

On May 9, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared Mother's Day an official holiday. It was Anna Jarvis, a woman who had served as a mother after the Civil War, who founded Mother's Day in 1908.

What is the traditional Mother's Day gift?

The traditional Mother's Day gift is not an exotic bouquet, but a single, simple carnation. The reason? In honor of Anna Jarvis's mother, white carnations became the official flower for Mother's Day. Carnations were initially the only gift given to living mothers, while white ones were given to deceased mothers.

In time, Jarvis became disenchanted with the holiday as it became more associated with expensive presents. As a matter of fact, she spent her last years trying to abolish her own holiday.

What are the top gifts on Mother's Day?

According to RetailMeNot, the Mother's Day gifts for 2023:

Flowers – 52%

Greeting cards – 39%

Jewelry – 35%

Candy – 34%

Clothing – 27%

Beauty & skincare – 25%

Food & beverage – 24%

Personal service (e.g., spa service, self-care) – 17%

Home & Garden – 16%

Home & Decor – 14%

Electronics – 10%

Home appliances – 8%

Travel experience – 7%

Other – 5%

It's good news for bargain hunters that the top categories are offering discounts. In the lead-up to Mother's Day, RetialMeNot deals data shows flowers will be on average 21% off. The biggest discounts on jewelry are likely to take place just after Mother's Day, as retailers try to offload what didn't sell in clearance sales.

How much do people spend on Mother's Day?

As of 2023, the average Mother's Day gift will cost $300, up from $134 in 2022, $120 in 2021, and $97 in 2020.

The average amount men plan to spend this year is a little higher than the average amount women plan to spend. RetailMeNot estimates that men will spend $446 on average, while women will spend $221.

