3 Compelling Reasons to Start Buying Undervalued Amazon Amazon is gaining traction in 2023 and is expected to continue growing in 2024 which helps explain why analysts and institutions are buying the stock

By Thomas Hughes

This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

amazon logo on black background

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is not a cheap stock, but there are indications it is undervalued. The company's transition to CEO Andy Jassy resulted in significant traction and, more importantly, an expectation for wider margins that engage the market at all levels. What this means for investors is that once beaten down, Amazon stock is about to shine again. The Amazon market is deep into a reversal that, when completed, could easily take it back to all-time highs and potentially into new territory. 

Amazon Gains Traction with Andy Jassy 

Amazon has gained traction since appointing Andy Jassy to chair the board and run the company. He has sustained high single-digit to low double-digit growth during his tenure, and growth is outperforming the consensus estimates while accelerating in 2023. The last report shows North American sales up 11% despite the challenging environment and trailed by a 10% increase in the International segment. AWS, a jewel in the Amazon crown, is also growing at an 11% clip, accounting for more than 15% of the business. 

The outlook for all three segments of the business is solid. Total eCommerce sales are expected to grow above 11% this holiday season to nearly double last year's pace. Amazon is the clear winner in this category and will likely lead the market. The company plans a Prime Sales event in October that should result in solid gains. AWS should also see steady growth in the low double-digits, if not an acceleration, as it and its customers lean into AI. Regarding the consensus outlook? Analysts are raising their targets for Q3 and 2023 and see earnings doubling in 2024. 

The Market For Amazon is Coming to a Boil 

The market for Amazon stock is coming to a boil, with investors at all levels accumulating shares. On the retail end, the stock is the Fourth Most Followed stock on the Marketbeat.com platform, with 66 new followers in the last week, 280 over the last 30 days, and 610 since last quarter. That is compounded by its #3 spot on the Most Upgraded list, which shows a high level of analyst interaction. 

The analysts' data is especially telling. There are 49 analysts with current ratings on MarketBeat's tracking page, which is a significantly high number. At that level, it can be assumed that the bulk of managed money is exposed to AMZN stock. 

The analysts rate the stock a Moderate Buy, which has held steady over the last year while the price target corrected. The price target correction in the first half of 2023 helped the stock price to correct, and now the trend in consensus is leading the market higher. Analysts see AMZN moving up about 23% from $131.50, and the target is trending higher than last quarter, with most of the fresh targets closer to $$180.

Regarding the institutions, they bought in Q1 2023 when AMZN price hit a 3-year low, then sold in Q2 when they rebounded. Now, with shares on track to continue higher, they are buying on balance in Q3 to provide another tailwind for the market. 

Amazon Has Bullish Technicals 

Amazon's technical outlook has softened over the past few weeks, setting up another buying opportunity. The minor correction that began in September may bring the market down to the $120 level or lower and trigger a buying event. A move to $120 coincides with the 150-day EMA and the 150-week EMA, which present a potential trigger point for the market. A move below the EMAs could fall as far as $110, where the stock would present an even greater value and opportunity. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Stocks Amazon Finance

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

5 Mistakes I Learned to Avoid When Working With ChatGPT

What I learned from using ChatGPT for business purposes day-to-day across my content websites.

By Anat El Hashahar (Anne Moss)
Business News

Renowned Federal Judge, 96, Faces Yearlong Suspension For Refusing to Retire

Judge Pauline Newman, a highly respected figure in patent law, has been suspended for one year by her colleagues due to mounting concerns about her mental fitness.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

These Are the Top 10 'Mega Airports' in North America, According to a New Report

J.D. Power's annual ranking named Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport highest for customer satisfaction for 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

Christian Influencer Found Guilty of Defrauding Dozens, Ordered to Pay Nearly $90,000

Dana Chanel was the co-owner of two businesses that she heavily promoted to her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

By Emily Rella
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Why the Next Crypto Bull Run Will Be Like Nothing We've Ever Experienced

We are on the precipice of what could be the greatest transfer of wealth that has ever happened in human history.

By Solo Ceesay
Branding

AI vs. a Human Touch: Finding The Right Balance When It Comes to Branding

With branding at the forefront of every marketing strategy, finding the balance between AI and genuine human interaction will help brands foster authentic connections and enhance the customer experience, ultimately driving them ahead of the competition and facilitating long-term growth.

By Tatiana Dumitru