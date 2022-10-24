How to Start a CycleBar Franchise in 2022

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the first and only premium experiential fitness concept offered in franchising. The concept is currently the largest indoor cycling brand and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts that are inclusive of all fitness levels.

cyclebar.com

The brand offers an immersive, multi-sensory, community-focused experience in state-of-the-art "CycleTheaters." Classes are led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with pumping "CycleBeats" playlists, and performance is tracked using rider-specific "CycleStat" metrics. No matter where riders may be in their fitness journey, this class experience promises to calm the mind, elevate the mood and revive the senses.

CycleBar is the largest network of premium indoor cycle studios in the world with more than 250 locations across the globe. CycleBar provides an established executive model, intensive training and a completely scalable business, where the possibilities for growth and success are endless.

All of this being said, CycleBar is also part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the curator of the best fitness and wellness brands across every vertical of boutique fitness. With decades of boutique fitness franchising experience within each brand, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for its franchise partners. Current Xponential Fitness franchise brands include Club Pilates, Row House, StretchLab, Yoga Six and AKT.

Related: The Wheel of Life - Entrepreneurs Share Their Cycling Adventures

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

How much does a CycleBar franchise cost?

To open a CycleBar franchise, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000.

Initial investment: $346,910 to $487,910.

Net worth requirement: $500,000 to $5,000,000.

Cash requirement: $100,000.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

CycleBar franchising offers in-house financing for candidates and also maintains relationships with several third-party funding sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll.

Support and training offered by CycleBar

CycleBar franchising provides superior training and ongoing support in several key areas. New franchise owners receive more than 20 hours of classroom training, and the brand offers a wide range of comprehensive support, as detailed in the following areas.

Real estate. CycleBar's dedicated staff helps with site selection and lease negotiation to find the ideal site for new franchise owners.

Finance. CycleBar's finance team can assist in loan processing through the SBA and other preferred financiers.

Site build support. CycleBar is there to guide you through the entire build-out process, from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security, music and technology.

Sales. enjoy comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale to grand opening, and on into sustainability. The brand invites franchisee candidates to receive an introduction to its multi-channel sales process, designed to drive sales from the start.

Marketing. The minute franchisees sign their lease agreement, the marketing of their location begins. The brand offers personalized support to provide new owners with all means to generate website traffic and foster membership enrollment.

Recruitment. The brand assists in hiring the most qualified instructors, general managers and sales team members. Because CycleBar knows that the quality of the instructor can make or break the cycle experience, each ride is a journey — whether the class is there to rock out or zen out.

Comprehensive training. CycleBar believes extensive support and comprehensive training are pivotal for success as a new franchise owner. New franchisees attend a three-day training course at the brand's corporate headquarters in California, attend the annual franchise convention and receive ongoing weekly support. The studio's employees will also undergo extensive sales training to ensure a team effort in driving success.

Why should you start a CycleBar franchise?

CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling franchise in the world today. CycleBar has over 500 licensed locations globally, with more than 250 in the U.S. The concept of indoor cycling has built incredible momentum in the last few years and is becoming one of the most popular full-body cardio workouts. Offering a multi-sensory experience with certified CycleStar instructors and energy-enhancing CycleBeats music playlists, CycleBar has capitalized on this momentum and is experiencing success in a proven industry.

Franchise candidates will appreciate the brand's recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and confidence in its corporate team which has decades of combined experience in fitness franchising. CycleBar's turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets new owners determine their level of success. Franchisees will have brand support in leveraging significant development costs and national vendor relationships.

Here are four primary reasons you should look into franchise ownership with CycleBar.

First mover advantage. CycleBar is the largest network of premium indoor cycling studios in the world, with territorial availability across most major markets and states in the U.S., as well as international territories.

Fast-growing franchise. CycleBar is the first and largest indoor-cycling concept. With more than 380 locations sold and more than 200 locations open, CycleBar is rapidly expanding.

Executive model. The brand includes a recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and a level of confidence provided by a corporate team with more than 25 years of combined experience in fitness franchising.

Investment. CycleBar's turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets new owners determine their success. Thanks to the brand's existing relationships, franchisees can leverage significant development costs and secure national vendor relationships with ease.

CycleBar has received numerous awards and accolades in recent years. It's been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious list four years running, earned a distinction as a Top New Franchise and one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 and was also listed among Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 in 2020. CycleBar is three times larger than its biggest competitor and leads the thriving indoor-cycling industry.

CycleBar is looking for like-minded franchisees that are capable of following a system. The brand has already established a good mix of absentee, semi-absentee and full-time owners, Franchisees who follow the proven system to the letter are always the most successful. Being organized, diligent and timely through the application process is important, as it is typically a good representation of how franchisees will run their businesses.

Request more information about franchising with CycleBar by filling out this form and begin the discovery process for your very own franchise operation.

Related: How to Make Exercise an Unbreakable Habit