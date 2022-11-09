Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a modern boutique yoga brand offering a range of heated and non-heated yoga classes that are accessible and fun for everyone. The YogaSix fitness franchise is changing the way people think and experience yoga. Whatever your fitness goal, its classes are designed to take away the intimidation factor that many people feel when trying yoga for the first time.

YogaSix

YogaSix believes everyone at any fitness level, from the seasoned practitioner to a beginner, can practice and see results in its studios. YogaSix classes leave members feeling energized and empowered. Members can learn and grow at their own pace while creating the type of community and culture that people desire.

Yoga created boutique fitness as we know it. With yoga, every class is different, but there is always room to learn, grow and keep seeing results. The more participants learn, the stronger they get and the better they feel physically and mentally. Yoga is a mental practice as much as it is physical.

YogaSix fitness classes allow members to define their success and customize their practice. YogaSix delivers life-enhancing benefits through our six core classes: Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power, and Y6 Sculpt & Flow. As a brand, they help members connect to themselves in a way that's energizing, empowering and fun. With an established and loyal following, YogaSix is a modernized yoga brand that promotes accessibility, and it's poised for nationwide adoption.

There are numerous benefits to consider in becoming a YogaSix franchise owner, including the following proof points.

First mover advantage : With a proven concept in several competitive markets, YogaSix has extensive market potential. You can be the first to bring YogaSix's truly unique and modern approach to Yoga to your local market.

: With a proven concept in several competitive markets, YogaSix has extensive market potential. You can be the first to bring YogaSix's truly unique and modern approach to Yoga to your local market. Extensive support : This is a brand that believes extensive training drives success — from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance,and sales and marketing to sustainable business, franchisees are supported every step of the way.

: This is a brand that believes extensive training drives success — from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance,and sales and marketing to sustainable business, franchisees are supported every step of the way. Executive model : YogaSix's franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing owners to determine their own success. Franchisees benefit from leveraged development costs and national vendor relationships, allowing them to launch successful studios.

: YogaSix's franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing owners to determine their own success. Franchisees benefit from leveraged development costs and national vendor relationships, allowing them to launch successful studios. Investment: YogaSix offers a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and confidence in a team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.

Related: What Yoga Can Teach You About Entrepreneurship

YogaSix is a brand whose values speak directly to entrepreneurial-minded franchisee candidates. Imagine the benefits of owning a franchise concept that features the following attributes.

Fun : Define your joy.

: Define your joy. Energy : Bring new life and a thrilling new approach to yoga to your community.

: Bring new life and a thrilling new approach to yoga to your community. Confidence : With the modality that defined boutique fitness and a team with 25 years in fitness franchising, enjoy the confidence in knowing that the business model and support level can create a thriving YogaSix studio.

: With the modality that defined boutique fitness and a team with 25 years in fitness franchising, enjoy the confidence in knowing that the business model and support level can create a thriving YogaSix studio. Acceptance: Build an empowered, connected and welcoming community well beyond the studio walls.

YogaSix is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the curator of leading fitness and wellness brands across every vertical in boutique fitness. With decades of fitness and franchising experience across its team, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for its franchise owners.

How much does a YogaSix franchise cost?

To open a YogaSix franchise, here are the financial requirements, cash required and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000.

Initial investment: $294,836 to $499,236.

Net worth requirement: $500,000.

Cash requirement: $100,000.

Royalty fee: 7%.

Ad royalty fee: 2%.

Term of agreement: 10 years.

YogaSix franchising doesn't offer in-house financing for candidates but does maintain relationships with several third-party funding sources which offer financing to cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable and payroll. Please review Item 7 of the 2022 YogaSix FDD for explanatory notes and additional details.

Support and training offered by YogaSix

The Xponential and YogaSix franchising team has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support. The brand teams guide new owners at each franchise location through the entire opening process, from site selection, lease negotiation and construction, to recruiting studio staff, activating the membership sales process and marketing the studio. YogaSix provides extensive ongoing training, weekly and monthly update webinars, and one-on-one support to guide owners as their business matures.

Comprehensive training and extensive ongoing support are both pivotal for success as a YogaSix franchise owner. Here are the specific areas where the brand assists franchisees in the system.

Real estate : The brand's expert team will guide owners through the entire process, from site selection to lease execution, locating the ideal site for a YogaSix studio.

: The brand's expert team will guide owners through the entire process, from site selection to lease execution, locating the ideal site for a YogaSix studio. Construction and design : The brand will guide new owners through the entire build-out process — from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security and technology.

: The brand will guide new owners through the entire build-out process — from corporate-approved layout and general construction to interior design, onsite security and technology. Sales : Franchisees can expect comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale, through grand opening and on to sustainability.

: Franchisees can expect comprehensive and ongoing sales training, monthly calls and expert guidance — from pre-sale, through grand opening and on to sustainability. Marketing : The minute new YogaSix owners execute their LOI, the marketing of their studio begins with personalized support to ensure they generate maximum leads.

: The minute new YogaSix owners execute their LOI, the marketing of their studio begins with personalized support to ensure they generate maximum leads. Recruitment: YogaSix franchising knows that staffing is at the core of the studio's success. New owners receive assistance in hiring and developing the most qualified coaches, general managers and sales teams.

How to request free information about YogaSix

With more than 150 studios open right now, and more than 550+ licensed locations across the globe, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand worldwide. Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises, YogaSix offers a fresh perspective and new approach to the modality that created boutique fitness and its widespread, dedicated following.

YogaSix is looking for franchise owners who are outgoing and have sales, marketing and/or management experience. Ideal candidates are results-oriented with a real passion for the brand and a mission to bring a new yoga approach to the market. The brand is looking for people who can build relationships, lead a team and have the motivation to excel.

To request more information on franchise ownership, please visit the YogaSix brand page on Entrepreneur's franchising website.