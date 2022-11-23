Subscribe for 50% off
Subscribe

The Hottest Franchise Trends for 2023

Looking for a business to buy in 2023? We predict which franchise categories will thrive, and list top brands available in each.

By
This story appears in the December 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Where are the best business opportunities of 2023? We have some ideas.

As each year draws to a close, we at Entrepreneur try to envision the year ahead for franchising. To do this, we start with some big questions: What's happening in the world, and what's predicted to happen? Which industries are attracting new franchises? Which established industries are experiencing high unit growth? Where's the most spending and excitement? Then we add a bit of the intuition we've gained over decades of covering this industry—and identify 10 categories we believe will thrive next year.

This year's list includes some categories that are regular winners, like chicken, health and wellness, pets, and restoration. But it also includes some that haven't been on our radar in a few years, like breakfast, fitness, and recreation.

From there, we share the top franchises within those categories—which, in this case, includes more than 400 individual brands. Your next big opportunity might be in one of them. But keep in mind that inclusion in this listing is not a recommendation of any particular franchise. It's always important to do your homework before investing: Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many current and former franchisees as you can.

BreakfastChickenChildren's Education/EnrichmentFitnessHealth & WellnessMexican FoodPetsRecreationRestorationStaffing/Recruiting

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Budweiser Cheekily Responds to FIFA's Alcohol Sale Ban at the World Cup

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Business News

Eagle-Eyed Twitter Users Noticed Something Very Odd About Apple's Twitter Account Amid Company Upheaval. Here's What's Really Going On.

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Growing a Business

Small Business Saturday: How to Prepare for Online Sales Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Season

Sachin Dev Duggal

Read More