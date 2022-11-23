The Hottest Franchise Trends for 2023

Where are the best business opportunities of 2023? We have some ideas.

As each year draws to a close, we at Entrepreneur try to envision the year ahead for franchising. To do this, we start with some big questions: What's happening in the world, and what's predicted to happen? Which industries are attracting new franchises? Which established industries are experiencing high unit growth? Where's the most spending and excitement? Then we add a bit of the intuition we've gained over decades of covering this industry—and identify 10 categories we believe will thrive next year.

This year's list includes some categories that are regular winners, like chicken, health and wellness, pets, and restoration. But it also includes some that haven't been on our radar in a few years, like breakfast, fitness, and recreation.

From there, we share the top franchises within those categories—which, in this case, includes more than 400 individual brands. Your next big opportunity might be in one of them. But keep in mind that inclusion in this listing is not a recommendation of any particular franchise. It's always important to do your homework before investing: Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to as many current and former franchisees as you can.

BreakfastChickenChildren's Education/EnrichmentFitnessHealth & WellnessMexican FoodPetsRecreationRestorationStaffing/Recruiting