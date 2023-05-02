The Top 150 New and Emerging Franchise Brands of 2023

These brands are fresh, new, innovative, and looking for forward-thinkers just like you.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

Deivision | Stock.Adobe.com

This story appears in the May 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Do you like getting somewhere first? Introducing new things to the world? Then you'll love this list — because we've rounded up the strongest emerging franchises in the industry, all of which are looking for franchisees to join them on a big new adventure.

There are a lot of interesting brands to choose from. Some offer spins on already well-represented categories, such as fitness, real estate, hamburgers, and lawn care. Others work to create entirely new concepts like iced-tea drive-thrus, clear kayak tours, mental health clinics, and dog wellness services. What you're seeing represents a wave of new energy in the franchise space, as founders realize that franchising can help their brands grow quickly and efficiently. It's why, of the more than 1,000 brands that applied to be on our annual Franchise 500 list last year, 360 of them had only been franchising for five years or less! That's a lot of newness.

Whatever your taste, if you're interested in getting in on the ground floor of a young franchise opportunity, there's something in franchising for you — and it's why we made this list. Keep in mind, though, that this list is not intended as an endorsement of any particular business. Our list can serve as a great jumping-off point, but it's essential that you also do your due diligence when researching franchise opportunities. That should include consulting with an attorney and an accountant, reading the company's legal documents, and talking to franchisees about their experiences.
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

