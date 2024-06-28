Get All Access for $5/mo

A Buddy's Franchise is Built for Success in a Recession Resistant Industry Over the past six decades Buddy's has refined a proven operating model and established relational equity with its customers. With best-in-class training, support and service, franchisees have peace of mind knowing that they are being set up for success.

By Matthew Goldstein

For decades, Buddy's has built its business in a recession resistant and essential industry that keeps growing. Since 1961, Buddy's has worked every day to provide rent to own furniture, appliances and electronics that you can own Faster For Less. Today, Buddy's operates over 300 Franchise and corporate locations nationwide.

3 Benefits of owning a Buddy's Home Furnishings franchise:

  1. Established brand with over 60 years of industry presence.
  2. Recurring revenue model from rent-to-own services.
  3. Comprehensive support including training, marketing, and financing.

Buddy's Home Furnishings franchises offer an opportunity for entrepreneurs to operate businesses providing rent-to-own home furnishings, electronics, and appliances. With over 338 locations, Buddy's has a proven business model benefitting from decades of brand recognition and a robust rent-to-own market. Click Here to to learn more about Buddy's Home Furnishings.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $375,650 - $797,540
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $39,900
  • Liquid Capital Required: $200,000
  • Net Worth Required: $750,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off the franchise fee.
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

