About
Founded

1955

Franchising Since

1992 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

400 Galleria Pkwy. S.E., #300
Atlanta, GA 30339

CEO

John Robinson

Parent Company

Aaron's Inc

Ticker Symbol

AAN

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$283,270 - $852,820

Net-worth Requirement

$550,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$450,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.5%

Financing Options

Aaron's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

ongoing

Classroom Training:

10 days

Additional Training:

At regional locations

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6 - 10

Bio
Aaron's offers furnishings such as big screen televisions, couches and refrigerators for rental or purchase at its stores across North America. R. Charles Loudermilk Sr. began the business in 1955, renting folding chairs he had purchased from an army surplus store for 10 cents a day. Aaron's Rents began franchising in 1992.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $283,270 High - $852,820
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Updated: September 7th, 2016
