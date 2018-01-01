Founded
1955
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
400 Galleria Pkwy. S.E., #300
Atlanta, GA 30339
CEO
John Robinson
Parent Company
Aaron's Inc
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$283,270 - $852,820
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$550,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$450,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Aaron's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
ongoing
Classroom Training:
10 days
Additional Training:
At regional locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10