AdviCoach
Business coaching
Founded
2002
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
900 Main St. S., Bldg. 2
Southbury, CT 06488
CEO
David Smith
Initial Investment ⓘ
$66,240 - $79,490
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$199,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$66,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-15%
Ad Royalty Fee
$400/mo.
AdviCoach has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing virtual training, mentor
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1