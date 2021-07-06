Find out what franchise is right for you
Company Overview

About Social Indoor

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Advertising Services
Founded
2002
Leadership
Tony Jacobson, Founder & CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2002 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
# of Units
40 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
5929 Baker Rd., #480
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Corporate Address: Social Indoor

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Social Indoor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000 - $135,000
Initial Investment
$71,250 - $135,000
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%/3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Social Indoor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
39 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Additional Training
Weekly/monthly calls
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Social Indoor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

