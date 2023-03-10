Social Indoor
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#390 Ranked #383 last year
Initial investment
$76K - $239K
Units as of 2022
49 122.7% over 3 years
Every company advertises as part of their marketing strategy, and Social Indoor specializes in helping a business’ message to be heard. Social Indoor is a digital advertising network utilizing moments that place potential customers in a captive environment, such as pumping gas, waiting in line at the store, and even using a public restroom. Here, customers are unable to change the channel, switch the station, or swipe away, making them prime advertising opportunities.

Founded in 2002, Social Indoor started its journey thanks to founder Tony Jacobson and his many years of experience creating and building industry-leading advertising companies. In 1987, Jacobson co-founded a conceptually new advertising company that installed framed print ads in the restrooms of bars and restaurants, which led to the founding of Social Indoor in 2002. They also utilized truck-side, gas pump, door hanger, and icebox advertising. 

Since then, Social Indoor has installed over 950 HD digital monitors in the restrooms of many popular bars, restaurants, and nightclubs—creating the nation’s largest indoor digital platform in the country.

Why You May Want To Start a Social Indoor Franchise

Social Indoor is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service who possess an outgoing personality, and have a background in sales. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Social Indoor franchise may be the right move for you.

Social Indoor has been refining its strategy for quite some time and, as a franchisee, you could have the same opportunity to build your own local indoor advertising network. The potential responsibilities of a franchisee include engaging with clients, growing your network of connections, and acquiring and managing venues.

What Might Make a Social Indoor a Good Choice?

Opening a Social Indoor franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Social Indoor team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Social Indoor has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, and payroll. They also offer in-house financing that could help you cover the costs of the equipment and inventory.

How To Open a Social Indoor Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Social Indoor franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Social Indoor team any questions. 

Social Indoor provides training programs that may benefit the start-up process, including sales manuals and video tutorials, a list of potential venue partners, software management tools, and in-market specialists to build your inventory.

Company Overview

About Social Indoor

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Advertising Services
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Social Indoor Franchising
Leadership
Tony Jacobson, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
5929 Baker Rd., #480
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2002 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
49 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Social Indoor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000 - $185,000
Initial Investment
$76,250 - $239,000
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Social Indoor offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Social Indoor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
34 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Social Indoor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Social Indoor ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #390 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #71 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Advertising Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #109 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

