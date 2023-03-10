Every company advertises as part of their marketing strategy, and Social Indoor specializes in helping a business’ message to be heard. Social Indoor is a digital advertising network utilizing moments that place potential customers in a captive environment, such as pumping gas, waiting in line at the store, and even using a public restroom. Here, customers are unable to change the channel, switch the station, or swipe away, making them prime advertising opportunities.

Founded in 2002, Social Indoor started its journey thanks to founder Tony Jacobson and his many years of experience creating and building industry-leading advertising companies. In 1987, Jacobson co-founded a conceptually new advertising company that installed framed print ads in the restrooms of bars and restaurants, which led to the founding of Social Indoor in 2002. They also utilized truck-side, gas pump, door hanger, and icebox advertising.

Since then, Social Indoor has installed over 950 HD digital monitors in the restrooms of many popular bars, restaurants, and nightclubs—creating the nation’s largest indoor digital platform in the country.

Why You May Want To Start a Social Indoor Franchise

Social Indoor is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service who possess an outgoing personality, and have a background in sales. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Social Indoor franchise may be the right move for you.

Social Indoor has been refining its strategy for quite some time and, as a franchisee, you could have the same opportunity to build your own local indoor advertising network. The potential responsibilities of a franchisee include engaging with clients, growing your network of connections, and acquiring and managing venues.

What Might Make a Social Indoor a Good Choice?

Opening a Social Indoor franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Social Indoor team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Social Indoor has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, and payroll. They also offer in-house financing that could help you cover the costs of the equipment and inventory.

How To Open a Social Indoor Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Social Indoor franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Social Indoor team any questions.

Social Indoor provides training programs that may benefit the start-up process, including sales manuals and video tutorials, a list of potential venue partners, software management tools, and in-market specialists to build your inventory.