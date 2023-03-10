Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#390 Ranked #383 last year
- Initial investment
-
$76K - $239K
- Units as of 2022
-
49 122.7% over 3 years
Every company advertises as part of their marketing strategy, and Social Indoor specializes in helping a business’ message to be heard. Social Indoor is a digital advertising network utilizing moments that place potential customers in a captive environment, such as pumping gas, waiting in line at the store, and even using a public restroom. Here, customers are unable to change the channel, switch the station, or swipe away, making them prime advertising opportunities.
Founded in 2002, Social Indoor started its journey thanks to founder Tony Jacobson and his many years of experience creating and building industry-leading advertising companies. In 1987, Jacobson co-founded a conceptually new advertising company that installed framed print ads in the restrooms of bars and restaurants, which led to the founding of Social Indoor in 2002. They also utilized truck-side, gas pump, door hanger, and icebox advertising.
Since then, Social Indoor has installed over 950 HD digital monitors in the restrooms of many popular bars, restaurants, and nightclubs—creating the nation’s largest indoor digital platform in the country.
Why You May Want To Start a Social Indoor Franchise
Social Indoor is looking for franchisees dedicated to outstanding service who possess an outgoing personality, and have a background in sales. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Social Indoor franchise may be the right move for you.
Social Indoor has been refining its strategy for quite some time and, as a franchisee, you could have the same opportunity to build your own local indoor advertising network. The potential responsibilities of a franchisee include engaging with clients, growing your network of connections, and acquiring and managing venues.
What Might Make a Social Indoor a Good Choice?
Opening a Social Indoor franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Social Indoor team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Social Indoor has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, and payroll. They also offer in-house financing that could help you cover the costs of the equipment and inventory.
How To Open a Social Indoor Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Ensure that you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Social Indoor franchise would do well in your community. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Social Indoor team any questions.
Social Indoor provides training programs that may benefit the start-up process, including sales manuals and video tutorials, a list of potential venue partners, software management tools, and in-market specialists to build your inventory.
Company Overview
About Social Indoor
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Advertising Services
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- Social Indoor Franchising
- Leadership
- Tony Jacobson, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5929 Baker Rd., #480
Minnetonka, MN 55345
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2002 (21 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 49 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Social Indoor franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000 - $185,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $76,250 - $239,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Social Indoor offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Social Indoor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 34 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEO
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Social Indoor? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Social Indoor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Social Indoor ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Social Indoor.
Tutor Doctor
Minuteman Press
FastSigns
Spherion Staffing
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.