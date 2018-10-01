The Alternative Board (TAB)
The Alternative Board (TAB)
Peer advisory boards, business coaching
About
Founded

1990

Franchising Since

1996 (22 Years)

Corporate Address

11031 Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80020

CEO

Jason Zickerman

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$45,604 - $94,629

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$70,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$9,450 - $44,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10-50%

Ad Royalty Fee

Varies

Financing Options

The Alternative Board (TAB) offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable

The Alternative Board (TAB) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

58 hours

Additional Training:

Monthly/quarterly conference calls

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

The Alternative Board (TAB) is ranked #234 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Allen E. Fishman founded The Alternative Board (TAB) in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1990. TAB is a membership organization for CEOs, presidents and business owners, who meet once a month to discuss ways of improving their businesses. Each group is made up of no more than 12 members whose businesses are not in competition with one another. Members turn to other members and their facilitator for advice on different aspects of their business, such as improving sales and performance. TAB facilitators (franchisees) typically have 10 or more years’ senior level management or consulting experience. Some franchisees use TAB to complement an existing consulting practice.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $45,604 High - $94,629
Units
+17.1%+37 UNITS (1 Year) +49.4%+84 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 1st, 2018
