The Alternative Board (TAB)
Peer advisory boards, business coaching
Founded
1990
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
11031 Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80020
CEO
Jason Zickerman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$45,604 - $94,629
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,450 - $44,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10-50%
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
The Alternative Board (TAB) offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
The Alternative Board (TAB) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
58 hours
Additional Training:
Monthly/quarterly conference calls
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1