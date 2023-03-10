Starting a business can be challenging for anyone, and even more so for beginners who remain unaware of the market dynamics. In most cases, business failures continue to occur because of the lack of substantial support and advice through the entrepreneurial journey. Allen Fishman noticed this and established The Alternative Board to help small business owners access support and advice, essential ingredients for success.

Launched in 1990 with franchises beginning to open in 1996, The Alternative Board (TAB) has steadily grown and has expanded its reach with over 100 franchises across the U.S., as well as over 200 territories internationally. The Alternative Board works by creating a pool of business owners who support and advise one another based on their expertise and business experience. Through coaching and mentoring sessions, you, as a franchisee, tap into the knowledge of other business owners who help you navigate the murky waters of running an enterprise.

Why You May Want to Start a The Alternative Board Franchise

Regarded as one of the largest support and advisory franchises globally, The Alternative Board operates by creating an income opportunity for its franchisees by creating a platform through which they can facilitate boards and local businesses. In this way, you help other companies become more successful.

Through The Alternative Board franchise business solutions and coaching tools, you'll be able to help board members create solutions to existing challenges in their businesses while also ensuring that they can grab new opportunities when they arise.

The Alternative Board franchise offers business solutions, such as diagnostic services, business networking, and coaching, helping small businesses to navigate the business world as easily as possible. In this way, as a franchisee, you put your business acumen into good use by helping other businesses grow and thrive.

What Might Make The Alternative Board a Good Choice?

The Alternative Board franchise offers you the opportunity to pursue your passion without necessarily stopping what you do daily. As a membership organization for business owners and executives, The Alternative Board franchise allows you to expand your knowledge and business acumen by allowing you to tap into board colleagues' expertise through monthly meetings.

To be part of The Alternative Board team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment which will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How to Open a The Alternative Board Franchise

Once convinced The Alternative Board is something you are interested in, you begin by making a formal inquiry. Next, The Alternative Board team may follow up to start an evaluation process. As they meet with you, they'll determine if you’re the right candidate for the franchise. You must have at least ten years of experience at a senior executive level to qualify as a franchisee for the business coaching and consulting franchise.

Interviews will be followed by training sessions that can get you up to speed with the operational model after paying the initial investment fee. You can then begin identifying potential board members as you begin your journey with The Alternative Board.