The Alternative Board (TAB)
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #462 last year
Initial investment
$56K - $97K
Units as of 2022
363 15.2% over 3 years
Starting a business can be challenging for anyone, and even more so for beginners who remain unaware of the market dynamics. In most cases, business failures continue to occur because of the lack of substantial support and advice through the entrepreneurial journey. Allen Fishman noticed this and established The Alternative Board to help small business owners access support and advice, essential ingredients for success.

Launched in 1990 with franchises beginning to open in 1996, The Alternative Board (TAB) has steadily grown and has expanded its reach with over 100 franchises across the U.S., as well as over 200 territories internationally. The Alternative Board works by creating a pool of business owners who support and advise one another based on their expertise and business experience. Through coaching and mentoring sessions, you, as a franchisee, tap into the knowledge of other business owners who help you navigate the murky waters of running an enterprise.

Why You May Want to Start a The Alternative Board Franchise

Regarded as one of the largest support and advisory franchises globally, The Alternative Board operates by creating an income opportunity for its franchisees by creating a platform through which they can facilitate boards and local businesses. In this way, you help other companies become more successful. 

Through The Alternative Board franchise business solutions and coaching tools, you'll be able to help board members create solutions to existing challenges in their businesses while also ensuring that they can grab new opportunities when they arise.

The Alternative Board franchise offers business solutions, such as diagnostic services, business networking, and coaching, helping small businesses to navigate the business world as easily as possible. In this way, as a franchisee, you put your business acumen into good use by helping other businesses grow and thrive.

What Might Make The Alternative Board a Good Choice?

The Alternative Board franchise offers you the opportunity to pursue your passion without necessarily stopping what you do daily. As a membership organization for business owners and executives, The Alternative Board franchise allows you to expand your knowledge and business acumen by allowing you to tap into board colleagues' expertise through monthly meetings.

To be part of The Alternative Board team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment which will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How to Open a The Alternative Board Franchise

Once convinced The Alternative Board is something you are interested in, you begin by making a formal inquiry. Next, The Alternative Board team may follow up to start an evaluation process. As they meet with you, they'll determine if you’re the right candidate for the franchise. You must have at least ten years of experience at a senior executive level to qualify as a franchisee for the business coaching and consulting franchise.

Interviews will be followed by training sessions that can get you up to speed with the operational model after paying the initial investment fee. You can then begin identifying potential board members as you begin your journey with The Alternative Board.

Company Overview

About The Alternative Board (TAB)

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Coaching & Consulting, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
1990
Leadership
Jason Zickerman, President/CEO
Corporate Address
11031 Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80020
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
26
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
363 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Alternative Board (TAB) franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,500 - $44,000
Initial Investment
$55,875 - $96,650
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
20%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
7 or 10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Alternative Board (TAB) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
60.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Alternative Board (TAB) landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Alternative Board (TAB) ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #122 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #75 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #91 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #131 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

