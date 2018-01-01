American Title Loans
Vehicle title loans
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
3355 S. State St.
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
CEO
Michael Debenham
Initial Investment ⓘ
$253,294 - $434,459
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
5 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2