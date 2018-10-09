AtWork Group
About
Founded

1986

Franchising Since

1992 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

3215 W. John Sevier Hwy.
Knoxville, TN 37920

CEO

John Hall, Jr.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$154,000 - $214,500

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

AtWork Group offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll

AtWork Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

8-12 hours

Classroom Training:

38-54 hours

Additional Training:

Meetings

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 4

AtWork Group is ranked #88 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Founded in 1986 by John D. Hall, Jr., AtWork began franchising in 1992 and has since grown to nearly 100 locations. AtWork offers three distinct service lines providing temporary, temp-to-hire, payrolling, and full-time placement services, filling a wide variety of administrative, light industrial, in-home care, medical and specialized professional positions.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $154,000 High - $214,500
Units
+5.6%+5 UNITS (1 Year) +53.2%+33 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

