AtWork Group
Temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire staffing
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
3215 W. John Sevier Hwy.
Knoxville, TN 37920
CEO
John Hall, Jr.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$154,000 - $214,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2%
AtWork Group offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
AtWork Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8-12 hours
Classroom Training:
38-54 hours
Additional Training:
Meetings
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 4