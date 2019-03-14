Axe Monkeys
Indoor axe-throwing ranges
About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

1320 Arrow Point Dr., #501-90
Cedar Park, TX 78613

CEO

Dave Calhoun

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$189,350 - $266,100

Net-worth Requirement

$450,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$35,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%+

Financing Options

Axe Monkeys offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40-97 hours

Classroom Training:

55 hours

Additional Training:

Pre-training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

4 - 7

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $189,350 High - $266,100
Units
+50.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

