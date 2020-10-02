Bark Busters Home Dog Training
About
Founded

1989

Franchising Since

1994 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

1 Front St.
Danville, CA 94526

Leadership

Carl Peterson, CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$67,700 - $99,500

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$37,500 - $37,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Financing Options

Bark Busters Home Dog Training offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Bark Busters Home Dog Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise, territory, and training fees

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

189 hours

Bio
Sylvia Wilson, a former manager of an animal shelter, and her husband, Danny, founded Bark Busters in Australia in 1989. Wilson's aim was to create a program that would help owners better deal with their dog's behavior problems.

The Wilsons began franchising their in-home obedience training service in Sydney, Australia in 1994, eventually expanding the system into New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $67,700 High - $99,500
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 2nd, 2020
