Benzer Franchise
Pharmacies
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
5908 Breckenridge Pkwy.
Tampa, FL 33619
CEO
Mani Patel
Parent Company
Benzer Pharmacy
Initial Investment ⓘ
$157,810 - $304,110
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,500 - $2,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$800/mo.
Benzer Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
24-40 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours