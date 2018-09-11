BirdsiVideo
Commercial drone services
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
420 W. Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
CEO
Josh Kneifel
Parent Company
Birdseye Video Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,325 - $94,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
BirdsiVideo has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
31 hours
Additional Training:
Location varies
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 5