The Boardroom Salon for Men
Men's grooming services and products
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
2271 E. Continental Blvd., #100
Southlake, TX 76092
CEO
Bruce Schultz
Initial Investment ⓘ
$344,650 - $471,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
The Boardroom Salon for Men has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
6 days
Additional Training:
Weekly conference calls from signing through 6 weeks after opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 20