BookATailor
Custom clothing
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
11 Middle Neck Rd., #300
Great Neck, NY 11021
CEO
Jacomo Hakim
Initial Investment ⓘ
$42,695 - $63,095
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,995 - $19,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
BookATailor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
3 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3