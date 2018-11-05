Burbowl Restaurant
Burgers
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
117 S.E. 3rd Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
CEO
Angel Benitez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$179,300 - $391,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Burbowl Restaurant has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
22 hours