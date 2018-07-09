Christmas Decor
Holiday and event lighting
Founded
1984
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
2301 Crown Ct.
Irving, TX 75038
CEO
Blake Smith
Initial Investment ⓘ
$19,550 - $62,250
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$11,400 - $31,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Christmas Decor offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 inventory/equipment credit
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Additional Training:
Regional training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4