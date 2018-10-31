Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
13126 Philadelphia St.
Whittier, CA 90601
CEO
Sara Meeker
Initial Investment ⓘ
$92,900 - $149,600
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Color It In has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
33 hours
Classroom Training:
72 hours