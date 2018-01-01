Commission Express
Real estate commission factoring
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
8306 Professional Hill Dr.
Fairfax, VA 22031
CEO
John Stedman
Initial Investment ⓘ
$172,300 - $301,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$112,000 - $192,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Annual conference
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2
With most real estate transactions, an agent waits between 30 and 90 days to receive his or her commission. In the meantime, the agent still has to cover the costs of running an office and paying employees. Commission Express franchisees essentially offer agents cash advances by purchasing an agent's outstanding commissions at a discount. When the home purchase is completed and the commission is received, Commission Express withholds between 8 and 14 percent in fees. Franchisees provide their own capital to purchase the commissions.