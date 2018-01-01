Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care
Transmission repair
Founded
1962
Franchising Since
1964 (54 Years)
Corporate Address
201 Gibraltar Rd.
Horsham, PA 19044
CEO
Randy Wright
Parent Company
American Driveline Systems
Initial Investment ⓘ
$192,400 - $230,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$765/wk.
Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$8,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3