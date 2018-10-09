In 1980, Jim and JoAnn Foster answered an ad in their local paper that described a new technique for dyeing vinyl and leather. The couple bought the license to use the technique in their area and began J&J’s Creative Colors.

To strengthen their business, the Fosters began researching, practicing and refining various techniques for repairing vinyl, leather and plastic, incorporating them into their business. J&J’s worked with automobile, boat and recreational vehicle dealers, making repairs at the dealers’ lots.

The company began franchising in 1990 under the name Creative Colors International. Now franchisees across the country use the Fosters’ techniques to repair the interiors of various vehicles at dealer lots before they are sold.