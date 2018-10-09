Creative Colors Int'l. Inc.
Upholstery repair and replacement
Founded
1980
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
19015 S. Jodi Rd., #E
Mokena, IL 60448
CEO
Terri Sniegolski
Initial Investment ⓘ
$95,125 - $122,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Creative Colors Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
112 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 4
In 1980, Jim and JoAnn Foster answered an ad in their local paper that described a new technique for dyeing vinyl and leather. The couple bought the license to use the technique in their area and began J&J’s Creative Colors.
To strengthen their business, the Fosters began researching, practicing and refining various techniques for repairing vinyl, leather and plastic, incorporating them into their business. J&J’s worked with automobile, boat and recreational vehicle dealers, making repairs at the dealers’ lots.
The company began franchising in 1990 under the name Creative Colors International. Now franchisees across the country use the Fosters’ techniques to repair the interiors of various vehicles at dealer lots before they are sold.