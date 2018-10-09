Creative Colors Int'l. Inc.
Creative Colors Int'l. Inc.
Upholstery repair and replacement
About
Founded

1980

Franchising Since

1991 (27 Years)

Corporate Address

19015 S. Jodi Rd., #E
Mokena, IL 60448

CEO

Terri Sniegolski

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$95,125 - $122,400

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Creative Colors Int'l. Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

$1,500 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

112 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 4

Creative Colors Int'l. Inc. is ranked #341 in the Franchise 500!
Bio

In 1980, Jim and JoAnn Foster answered an ad in their local paper that described a new technique for dyeing vinyl and leather. The couple bought the license to use the technique in their area and began J&J’s Creative Colors.

To strengthen their business, the Fosters began researching, practicing and refining various techniques for repairing vinyl, leather and plastic, incorporating them into their business. J&J’s worked with automobile, boat and recreational vehicle dealers, making repairs at the dealers’ lots.

The company began franchising in 1990 under the name Creative Colors International. Now franchisees across the country use the Fosters’ techniques to repair the interiors of various vehicles at dealer lots before they are sold.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $95,125 High - $122,400
Units
+18.8%+12 UNITS (1 Year) +72.7%+32 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

