JoAnn and Jim Foster, founders of Creative Colors International, started the company in 1980. Creative Colors International deals with mobile repair, refurbishment, security, and color conservation of leather, vinyl, cloth, plastics, and carpeting in the automotive, furniture, industrial and residential industries.

There is an abundance of upholstered items in every home, business, and vehicle. Creative Colors is a great choice for on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl repair,plastic, and fabric restoration.

In 1991, Creative Colors International began franchising. The company currently has many locations and mobile units providing services to customers all over the U.S. and Canada. The company serves various industries, such as car dealerships, auction sites, body shops, rental car agencies, airlines, and furniture stores.

Why You May Want to Start a Creative Colors International Franchise

Creative Colors International appeals to many industries and offers savings and conveniences that make replacement services and new purchases obsolete. The company gives you many opportunities to succeed, offering modest startup costs, as well as extensive training before your location opens. It also offers continuous support once your franchise is open.

Creative Colors International performs all repairs on-site at clients' homes, offices, restaurants, body shops, or car dealerships. Certified Creative Colors International technicians work with the latest advanced equipment, products, and repair processes in the industry. By operating in a mobile unit, franchisees can reduce operating costs. In addition, franchisees have the option of acting as an absentee owner.

As a franchisee, you will not need a brick and mortar store. Instead, you will operate out of a vehicle and a home office. Mobile units tend to allow for quicker expansion and better coverage of your exclusive territory. The flexibility to work from home and your car is ideal for many franchisees who wish to work on their own schedules, leaving time for family and other commitments.

What Might Make Creative Colors International a Good Choice?

Franchisees should make sure they are financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You will want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. A percentage of the gross sales given to Creative Colors International will go towards the advertising fund to make sure advertisements occur in your area.

Franchisees may generate immediate sales via the marketing and advertisements that the company will produce before your franchise's official launch. Additionally, franchisees undergo an intense multi-week preparation and ongoing consultancy services to keep the company at its best.

Creative Colors International uses registered trademarks so franchisees can easily enjoy brand awareness in their protected territory.

How to Open a Creative Colors International Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a Creative Colors International franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To become a franchisee, fill out the request for consideration form. Creative Colors International will review your form and, if they are interested in you, the franchise brand manager may contact you to start the franchise process.