Creative Colors International

Upholstery repair and replacement
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$87K - $102K
Units as of 2022
74 6% over 3 years
JoAnn and Jim Foster, founders of Creative Colors International, started the company in 1980. Creative Colors International deals with mobile repair, refurbishment, security, and color conservation of leather, vinyl, cloth, plastics, and carpeting in the automotive, furniture, industrial and residential industries.

There is an abundance of upholstered items in every home, business, and vehicle. Creative Colors is a great choice for on-site repair, restoration, cleaning, protection, and dyeing of leather, vinyl repair,plastic, and fabric restoration. 

In 1991, Creative Colors International began franchising. The company currently has many locations and mobile units providing services to customers all over the U.S. and Canada. The company serves various industries, such as car dealerships, auction sites, body shops, rental car agencies, airlines, and furniture stores.

Why You May Want to Start a Creative Colors International Franchise

Creative Colors International appeals to many industries and offers savings and conveniences that make replacement services and new purchases obsolete. The company gives you many opportunities to succeed, offering modest startup costs, as well as extensive training before your location opens. It also offers continuous support once your franchise is open. 

Creative Colors International performs all repairs on-site at clients' homes, offices, restaurants, body shops, or car dealerships. Certified Creative Colors International technicians work with the latest advanced equipment, products, and repair processes in the industry. By operating in a mobile unit, franchisees can reduce operating costs. In addition, franchisees have the option of acting as an absentee owner.

As a franchisee, you will not need a brick and mortar store. Instead, you will operate out of a vehicle and a home office. Mobile units tend to allow for quicker expansion and better coverage of your exclusive territory. The flexibility to work from home and your car is ideal for many franchisees who wish to work on their own schedules, leaving time for family and other commitments. 

What Might Make Creative Colors International a Good Choice?

Franchisees should make sure they are financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You will want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. A percentage of the gross sales given to Creative Colors International will go towards the advertising fund to make sure advertisements occur in your area. 

Franchisees may generate immediate sales via the marketing and advertisements that the company will produce before your franchise's official launch. Additionally, franchisees undergo an intense multi-week preparation and ongoing consultancy services to keep the company at its best. 

Creative Colors International uses registered trademarks so franchisees can easily enjoy brand awareness in their protected territory.

How to Open a Creative Colors International Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a Creative Colors International franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To become a franchisee, fill out the request for consideration form. Creative Colors International will review your form and, if they are interested in you, the franchise brand manager may contact you to start the franchise process. 

Company Overview

About Creative Colors International

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Leather & Vinyl Repair, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1980
Parent Company
Creative Colors International Inc.
Leadership
Terri Sniegolski, VP
Corporate Address
19015 S. Jodi Rd., #E
Mokena, IL 60448
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
74 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Creative Colors International franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$86,980 - $102,410
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Creative Colors International has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
120 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Creative Colors International landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

