Da' Crust Pizza & Kitchen
Pizza

About
Founded

2016

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

2555 Wigwam Pkwy.
Henderson, NV 89074

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$184,200 - $320,300

Net-worth Requirement

$400,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

29 hours

Classroom Training:

36 hours

Additional Training:

At grand opening

Number of Employees Required to Run:

4 - 8

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $184,200 High - $320,300
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

