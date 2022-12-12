3Natives Acai & Juicery

Acai bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, wraps, salads
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$322K - $514K
Units as of 2024
42 Increase 147.1% over 3 years
Company Overview

About 3Natives Acai & Juicery

Industry Food
Related Categories Acai Bowls, Food: Quick Service, Smoothies/Juices
Founded 2013
Leadership Anthony Bambino, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address 250 Tequesta Dr., #201
Jupiter, FL 33469
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2015 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ 9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas
# of Units 42 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a 3Natives Acai & Juicery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$322,000 - $514,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$400,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$130,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing 3Natives Acai & Juicery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 80 hours
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 6-10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
