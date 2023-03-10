Apricot Lane Boutique

Apricot Lane Boutique

Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Initial investment
$136K - $337K
Units as of 2021
77 26.2% over 3 years
Apricot Lane Boutique is a fashion boutique franchise boasting a line of branded apparel, accessories, bags, trinkets, and other fashion basics. Everyone is looking for the latest trends without paying a fortune, which is how Apricot Lane wants to satisfy its customers.

At the heart of the Apricot Lane brand is a business that uplifts and empowers women. From its humble beginnings as a family-owned gift shop in California, the boutique has grown into a thriving brand with dozens of locations all over the U.S. The company attributes this level of success to its smart and passionate franchise owners.

Why You Should Start an Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise

Investing in an Apricot Lane Boutique can launch you into the big and rewarding world of fashion franchises. Its business model, dedicated support, affordable startup costs, and the women who keep the business alive speak volumes and showcase its success.

In every aspect of the operation, whether it’s merchandising or marketing, the franchise team will be there to ensure you’re doing everything right, ensuring that you duplicate the benefits that existing franchise owners have been reaping for years.

The Apricot Lane Boutique franchise gives you the advantage of introducing new trends ahead of your competitors while keeping your prices friendly—a formula that has worked for existing owners in encouraging brand loyalty.

What Might Make Apricot Lane Boutique a Good Choice?

To open a franchise, you will of course need to make an initial investment, encompassing the franchise fee as well as other costs involved in getting the business up and running. But compared to many other retail franchises, Apricot Lane’s initial investment is relatively low, with the average franchisee able to start the business for well under $500,000. And with your franchise fee and ongoing royalty fee come the benefits of a known brand name, proven business system, and franchisor support. If you want to obtain financing, you might need some form of liquid cash or liquid assets on top of the collateral necessary for the rest of the loan. This type of loan is usually through a third party that the company can happily link you up to and provide assistance with. With help like this, the requirements for opening a boutique can be more easily attainable.

How to Open Your Own Apricot Lane Boutique Franchise

Thankfully, Apricot Lane Boutique makes the process of how to open a boutique store easy. Franchising with the company typically includes an introductory call from the company’s franchise development specialist, followed by a series of emails called "Believe."

A crucial part of the process is finding the right location, and the team will be there to help you. They will send someone from the company, sometimes the CEO, to guide you as you search for opportunities.

Once you have made a final decision to open an Apricot Lane Boutique franchise, and the company believes that you will be a good addition to the family, you may sign your franchise agreement, pay the necessary fees, and buckle down to work in preparation for your opening.

Company Overview

About Apricot Lane Boutique

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Apparel & Accessories, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1991
Parent Company
Country Visions Inc.
Leadership
Patrick Stewart, CEO
Corporate Address
3333 Vaca Valley Pkwy., #700
Vacaville, CA 95688
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
77 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Apricot Lane Boutique franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$135,500 - $336,800
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$80,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Apricot Lane Boutique has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
21 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-12
Are exclusive territories available?
No
