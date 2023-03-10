Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar

Sports-themed restaurants and bars
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.3M - $3.6M
Units as of 2022
19 5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar offers its customers a range of traditional, favorite American dishes that they can wash down with one of the many craft beers on tap. Customers may enjoy the Certified Green Restaurant label and the positive environmental impact that comes along with it. 

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar started in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 2007 and began franchising in 2010. Co-founder Gary Huether, Jr. wanted a venture that seamlessly mixed a bar and a restaurant. Eventually, he landed on Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar, which he believes has been a successful venture.

Since beginning to franchise, Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar Franchise

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar looks for franchisees who will work closely with the company in promoting the values that the company holds dear. An Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar franchisee should be someone who enjoys being around people, is a good team leader, and is highly motivated. A franchisee will oversee the day-to-day running of the business and make sure that its operation is meeting the high standards that the company expects.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar likes to give back to their community and runs a popular 'Funds for Friends' program that raises money for local charities and organizations.

What Might Make an Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar Franchise a Good Choice?

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar was one of the first Certified Green restaurants in Pennsylvania. The chain takes its environmental responsibilities very seriously and uses recycled packaging and ecological cleaning products in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint as much as possible. 

To be part of the Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar Franchise

As you decide if opening an Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar franchise team any questions that you might have.

Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar offers a comprehensive training program that covers all aspects of the business. Once your restaurant is open, you will enjoy full support from the company.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Arooga's Franchising LP
Leadership
Gary Huether Jr., President & Cofounder
Corporate Address
1591 S. 19th St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
19 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$1,277,000 - $3,564,250
Net Worth Requirement
$4,000,000
Cash Requirement
$700,000
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
108 hours
Classroom Training
42 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar.

ClaimTek Systems

Medical billing and practice management solutions
Request Info

Denny's

Family restaurants
Ranked #119
Learn More

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks
Ranked #73
Request Info

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Retail specialty foods, catering, cafes
Ranked #166
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing