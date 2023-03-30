FREE Franchise Guide!
BedCo was founded by David San Martin in Florida in 2011. What started at Mattress Direct USA soon became BedCo, short for The Bed Company. BedCo’s primary goal is to improve its customer’s quality of life through sleeping products.

BedCo has been franchising since 2020 and is currently looking for new franchisees both in the United States and internationally to expand its brand. 

Why You May Want To Start a BedCo Franchise

With the slogan, "Sleep. Dream. Go." BedCo only wants the best for its franchisees and customers. To own a BedCo franchise, a potential franchisee doesn’t need experience in any particular field. However, it would be beneficial for a potential franchisee to have some knowledge in sales and general business practices. Franchisees may also need good communication skills to interact with customers and team members daily.

Helping customers choose a mattress may be like choosing a car. It can take time; you may need to try each mattress until you find the perfect fit. BedCo allows customers to find their best fit, striving to truly deliver on their slogan of "Sleep. Dream. Do."

What Might Make a BedCo Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a BedCo franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the BedCo brand throughout the franchising process. BedCo offers several dozen hours of on-the-job training and a couple hours of classroom training. BedCo may also offer site selection help and grand opening support. Additionally, BedCo could offer support with marketing, especially your social media presence. 

How To Open a BedCo Franchise

To be part of the BedCo team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

BedCo has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with BedCo, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the BedCo franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a BedCo franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a BedCo franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a BedCo franchise.

Company Overview

About Bedco

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2011
Leadership
David San Martin, CEO
Corporate Address
102 S.E. Park St.
Okeechobee, FL 34972

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bedco franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$115,100 - $141,150
Net Worth Requirement
$29,900
Cash Requirement
$29,900
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bedco has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
2 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
