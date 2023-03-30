BedCo was founded by David San Martin in Florida in 2011. What started at Mattress Direct USA soon became BedCo, short for The Bed Company. BedCo’s primary goal is to improve its customer’s quality of life through sleeping products.

BedCo has been franchising since 2020 and is currently looking for new franchisees both in the United States and internationally to expand its brand.

Why You May Want To Start a BedCo Franchise

With the slogan, "Sleep. Dream. Go." BedCo only wants the best for its franchisees and customers. To own a BedCo franchise, a potential franchisee doesn’t need experience in any particular field. However, it would be beneficial for a potential franchisee to have some knowledge in sales and general business practices. Franchisees may also need good communication skills to interact with customers and team members daily.

Helping customers choose a mattress may be like choosing a car. It can take time; you may need to try each mattress until you find the perfect fit. BedCo allows customers to find their best fit, striving to truly deliver on their slogan of "Sleep. Dream. Do."

What Might Make a BedCo Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a BedCo franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the BedCo brand throughout the franchising process. BedCo offers several dozen hours of on-the-job training and a couple hours of classroom training. BedCo may also offer site selection help and grand opening support. Additionally, BedCo could offer support with marketing, especially your social media presence.

How To Open a BedCo Franchise

To be part of the BedCo team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

BedCo has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with BedCo, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the BedCo franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a BedCo franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a BedCo franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a BedCo franchise.