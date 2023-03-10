Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More is a custom garment manufacturer and retailer that was founded in 2007. The brand has been franchising since 2008. With over 80 locations across the United States, the company is always looking to expand.

Beyond custom apparel printing, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More is a brand that wants to celebrate meaningful moments and events with its customers, such as wedding anniversaries, college graduations, and charity initiatives. The possibilities feel endless, and there may be no minimum order requirements, no setup charges, and no artwork fees.

To further show its dedication to the communities it serves, the brand also actively supports other local businesses and civic causes. That means, as a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More retail franchisee, you may not only be doing business, but acting as a positive force in people's lives.

Why You May Want to Start a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise

As mentioned, owning a Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More shop allows you to be your own boss and live a normal, exciting life while running a legit business. There are more benefits as well, such as the small physical space requirement (usually 1,200 square feet and you can do tons of business), few workers needed (only two are required per location), fairly low inventory, and potentially minimal overhead costs.

Additionally, the company strives to allow you to count on long-proven systems, transparency, and dedicated support to make you shine. Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More even uses green, low-impact processes, so you may not have to fear that you are destroying the planet.

What Might Make a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise a Good Choice?

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

According to its Franchise Disclosure Document, an average Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More outlet has more than 2,900 customers. To open a franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees. It may be beneficial to speak with an attorney or financial advisor before deciding to open a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise.

How Do You Open a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise?

The Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise application process begins with you filling out a form to express your interest in opening a franchise with the brand. Then, you may get an introductory call from the corporate office in Dunedin, Florida. For the most part, this call should include you and the company learning more about each other and feeling for a match. You then might be provided a copy of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise Disclosure Document, which you will need to review closely. You generally will also be given a chance to talk to existing franchisees to validate what you have learned so far about the company.

If you would like to open a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise, you may be invited to the Pond, which is their worldwide headquarters in Dunedin, Florida. Here, you might be given a tour of the place, possibly meeting the founders along the way. You then sign your franchise agreement, make the necessary payments, and be awarded your brand new Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise.