Custom apparel decorating shops
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$123K - $268K
Units as of 2022
75 18% over 3 years
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More is a custom garment manufacturer and retailer that was founded in 2007. The brand has been franchising since 2008. With over 80 locations across the United States, the company is always looking to expand.

Beyond custom apparel printing, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More is a brand that wants to celebrate meaningful moments and events with its customers, such as wedding anniversaries, college graduations, and charity initiatives. The possibilities feel endless, and there may be no minimum order requirements, no setup charges, and no artwork fees.

To further show its dedication to the communities it serves, the brand also actively supports other local businesses and civic causes. That means, as a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More retail franchisee, you may not only be doing business, but acting as a positive force in people's lives.

Why You May Want to Start a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise

As mentioned, owning a Big Frog Custom T-shirts & More shop allows you to be your own boss and live a normal, exciting life while running a legit business. There are more benefits as well, such as the small physical space requirement (usually 1,200 square feet and you can do tons of business), few workers needed (only two are required per location), fairly low inventory, and potentially minimal overhead costs.

Additionally, the company strives to allow you to count on long-proven systems, transparency, and dedicated support to make you shine. Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More even uses green, low-impact processes, so you may not have to fear that you are destroying the planet.

What Might Make a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise a Good Choice?

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

According to its Franchise Disclosure Document, an average Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More outlet has more than 2,900 customers. To open a franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees. It may be beneficial to speak with an attorney or financial advisor before deciding to open a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise.

How Do You Open a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise?

The Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise application process begins with you filling out a form to express your interest in opening a franchise with the brand. Then, you may get an introductory call from the corporate office in Dunedin, Florida. For the most part, this call should include you and the company learning more about each other and feeling for a match. You then might be provided a copy of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More Franchise Disclosure Document, which you will need to review closely. You generally will also be given a chance to talk to existing franchisees to validate what you have learned so far about the company.

If you would like to open a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise, you may be invited to the Pond, which is their worldwide headquarters in Dunedin, Florida. Here, you might be given a tour of the place, possibly meeting the founders along the way. You then sign your franchise agreement, make the necessary payments, and be awarded your brand new Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise.

Company Overview

About Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Embroidery & Screen Printing, Apparel & Accessories, Miscellaneous Services, Retail
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Big Frog Franchise Group
Leadership
Tina Bacon-DeFrece, President & CEO
Corporate Address
533 Main St.
Dunedin, FL 34698
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
75 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$13,500 - $39,500
Initial Investment
$123,330 - $267,934
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee, royalty fee waived for 1 year
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
140 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #89 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

