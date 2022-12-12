Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria

Pizza
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$191K - $423K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria

Industry Food
Related Categories Pizza
Founded 2007
Parent Company Big Pie in the Sky Franchising LLC
Leadership Dirk Tendick, Owner
Corporate Address 2090 Baker Rd., #103
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Social Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Georgia
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$190,583 - $423,100
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$300,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
up to 2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Big Pie in the Sky Pizzeria has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 96 hours
Classroom Training 14 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
