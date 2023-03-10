Blink Fitness is a health and fitness franchise focused on more than just how exercise makes you look. Instead, the founders at Blink Fitness wanted to help customers become motivated by how exercise makes them feel.

The company first opened its doors in 2011. In 2015, Blink Fitness started franchising the brand. Now, it has over 100 U.S. locations. Several of those locations are operated by franchisees. The company wants to continue to expand, reach more customers, and help them find joy in fitness.

Why You May Want To Start a Blink Fitness Franchise

As Blink Fitness expands the company, they are looking for franchisees passionate about health and fitness. Franchisees do not need to have previous experience in the industry, though everyone is welcome to apply for a Blink Fitness franchise.

Potential Blink Fitness franchisees generally need to be good team leaders, have excellent customer service skills, and exhibit good time management skills. Franchisees will need to interact with team members and customers, so being personable and professional is necessary.

What Might Make a Blink Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

Blink Fitness wants to help everyone feel welcome by offering a gym that focuses on how exercise makes you feel rather than simply how you look. Blink Fitness also provides bodyweight circuit training, kettlebells, medicine balls, foam rollers, resistance bands, and more.

Blink Fitness knows that customers are not always able to get to the gym. As such, customers have access to more than 500 classes, workouts, tips, recipes, and more through the Blink Fitness app. Customers at Blink Fitness can also access Facebook Live workouts and virtual personal training with certified trainers.

To be part of the Blink Fitness team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Blink Fitness has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet the qualifications.

How To Open a Blink Fitness Franchise

Before signing any agreements with Blink Fitness, franchisees need to do their own research. This research should probably include possible locations, information about target customers, potential employees to hire, competition in the area, and more.

Franchisees should also write down questions they may have about the company. When potential franchisees meet with current franchisees and the Blink Fitness management team, these questions are good to have.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Blink Fitness brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Blink Fitness franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.