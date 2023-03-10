Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken

Korean fried chicken
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#428 Ranked #343 last year
Initial investment
$483K - $1.2M
Units as of 2022
390 17.8% over 3 years
Many people love to sink their teeth into crunchy pieces of fried chicken dripping with succulent juices. Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken understands the love for good fried chicken with a memorable crunch to boot. This franchise with South Korean roots was born from the desire of Jinduk Seo to share flavorful chicken recipes with the world in 2002.

For the love of South Korean food, Jinduk traveled to New York in 2006 to open his first restaurant after running 20 restaurants in his home country. Jinduk single-handedly created and perfected his signature sauces and chicken recipe, attempting to give them that special touch and taste. Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is hand-battered, double-fried, and hand-brushed with their sauces for the crunch that the company prides its chicken on.

Since beginning to franchise in 2006, Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken has expanded to over 100 U.S. franchises to go along with more than 250 international locations.

Why You May Want to Open a Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken Franchise

When you open a Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken franchise, you will own part of a dream that led one man to create signature Asian dishes in the U.S. The franchisor offers varied dining experiences, including the traditional sit-down, sports bar, and quick-service restaurants appealing to families, corporates, and busy professionals alike.

A franchisee with Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken must be ready to be the principal in charge of the daily running of the restaurant. You have to be hands-on; this opportunity may not work for you if you want a passive investment. While any previous restaurant and hotel experience may not be necessary to become a franchisee, it may come in handy. 

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken Franchise a Good Choice?

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken will afford its franchisees with on-site and initial training to bring you up to speed with the company’s operations. Additionally, you will receive the right to use the franchisor’s logos and signage at your location. You will also access a location setup package that includes layout, site assistance, approval, and interior design. For your daily operations, a cooking and operations manual will be provided.

To be part of the Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken franchise team, you should make sure that you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken Franchise

As you decide if opening a Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken franchising team questions. 

A typical Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the franchisor’s requirements.

Company Overview

About Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Bonchon Franchise LLC
Leadership
Flynn Dekker, CEO
Corporate Address
15660 Dallas Pkwy., #1150
Dallas, TX 75248
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
49
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
390 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$483,245 - $1,187,229
Net Worth Requirement
$700,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
55 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #428 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #133 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #152 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #10 in Chicken in 2022

Top Food Franchises

