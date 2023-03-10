Buffalo's Cafe
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$565K - $2M
Units as of 2022
14 22% over 3 years
When Buffalo’s Cafe first opened its doors in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the founders probably didn’t believe just how far it would grow over the years. Founded on the basic principles of a family business, which were fresh ingredients and tasty menu items, this restaurant continues to dish up wings, sauces, and other menu items that are a hit with their growing consumer base.

Since beginning to franchise in 1990, Buffalo’s Cafe has opened several locations and has maintained a successful business for multiple decades.

Why You May Want To Start a Buffalo’s Cafe Franchise

Buffalo’s Cafe signature is found in its buffalo wings and wide selection of over one dozen distinctive sauces. However, they not only serve wings, but have a host of menu items, including burgers, salads, steaks, and a host of classic American foods.  It franchises under the FAT Brands Inc. family.

Buffalo’s Cafe themes its dining concept around family. Therefore it would be great if a potential franchisee holds family values close to their heart. Additionally, franchisees should be good team players with a knack to learning on the job. Customer service is also a key asset to have as a potential franchisee.

A franchisee should be prepared to synergize with the family concept and bring their A-game to the business. A franchisee will be part of a vibrant business; they should be ready to keep up. 

What Might Make a Buffalo’s Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

Buffalo’s Cafe prides itself on its buffalo wings. The consistent size, flavor, and texture have been the backbone behind their success over all these years. The founders claim that “they made wings a thing, and now, wings are their thing.”

If you are also keen on investing in international markets, then this may just be the right opportunity for you. Buffalo’s Cafe’s parent company, FAT Brands Inc., is looking to venture into more international markets as well as domestic markets.

To be part of Buffalo’s Cafe franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Buffalo’s Cafe Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Buffalo’s Cafe, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Buffalo’s Cafe franchising team questions. 

Buffalo’s Cafe offers franchisees support in operation, architecture and design, equipment selection, training, and recruitment support. A franchisee will also not be left in the dark concerning advertising and marketing, as well as purchasing support. When you are ready to open your doors to the public, the franchise team will be at hand to ensure that your location has the potential to succeed. 

Company Overview

About Buffalo's Cafe

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Chicken
Founded
1985
Parent Company
FAT Brands Inc.
Leadership
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1990 (33 years)
# of employees at HQ
157
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
14 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Buffalo's Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$564,600 - $1,980,800
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Buffalo's Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
208 hours
Classroom Training
54 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
