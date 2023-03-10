When Buffalo’s Cafe first opened its doors in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the founders probably didn’t believe just how far it would grow over the years. Founded on the basic principles of a family business, which were fresh ingredients and tasty menu items, this restaurant continues to dish up wings, sauces, and other menu items that are a hit with their growing consumer base.

Since beginning to franchise in 1990, Buffalo’s Cafe has opened several locations and has maintained a successful business for multiple decades.

Why You May Want To Start a Buffalo’s Cafe Franchise

Buffalo’s Cafe signature is found in its buffalo wings and wide selection of over one dozen distinctive sauces. However, they not only serve wings, but have a host of menu items, including burgers, salads, steaks, and a host of classic American foods. It franchises under the FAT Brands Inc. family.

Buffalo’s Cafe themes its dining concept around family. Therefore it would be great if a potential franchisee holds family values close to their heart. Additionally, franchisees should be good team players with a knack to learning on the job. Customer service is also a key asset to have as a potential franchisee.

A franchisee should be prepared to synergize with the family concept and bring their A-game to the business. A franchisee will be part of a vibrant business; they should be ready to keep up.

What Might Make a Buffalo’s Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

Buffalo’s Cafe prides itself on its buffalo wings. The consistent size, flavor, and texture have been the backbone behind their success over all these years. The founders claim that “they made wings a thing, and now, wings are their thing.”

If you are also keen on investing in international markets, then this may just be the right opportunity for you. Buffalo’s Cafe’s parent company, FAT Brands Inc., is looking to venture into more international markets as well as domestic markets.

To be part of Buffalo’s Cafe franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Buffalo’s Cafe Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Buffalo’s Cafe, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Buffalo’s Cafe franchising team questions.

Buffalo’s Cafe offers franchisees support in operation, architecture and design, equipment selection, training, and recruitment support. A franchisee will also not be left in the dark concerning advertising and marketing, as well as purchasing support. When you are ready to open your doors to the public, the franchise team will be at hand to ensure that your location has the potential to succeed.