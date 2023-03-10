Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#391 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$417K - $749K
- Units as of 2022
-
141 41.0% over 3 years
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is a fast-casual restaurant business. It has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past decade, making it a high-quality and well-known company. There are now more than 85 franchises throughout the U.S. You can be part of this big sandwich company and open a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise in your city.
Why You May Want to Start a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise
By opening a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, you will be offering good food to a community that has come to love the offerings on the Capriotti's menu. Soon, people may be searching for "sandwiches near me," and your Capriotti's Sandwich Shop may be top of their list of places to try.
As a franchisee, you will get support through each step of opening and operations. Capriotti's will give you guidance while selecting your real estate location, during lease negotiations, and during store construction. You will have the training, marketing, and technology you need, as well.
What Might Make a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. In addition, franchisees should be prepared for royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop locations offer a 10-year term of agreement with the option to renew if both parties agree.
By offering delicious food made with fresh ingredients and served by friendly staff, you may see customers return frequently. The business model is proven with customer feedback and local growth.
How Do You Open a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise?
There are a few steps on the path to owning a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Step one is filling out the information form. If Capriotti's Sandwich Shop likes what they see, you'll have an introductory call, where both parties can get to know each other better. It also serves as an opportunity for the franchisor to determine your level of interest.
If you progress through the process of opening a Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop franchise, the company may send you to a discovery day event, either remotely or in person. You'll get to meet the team, and they will answer your questions. When both parties are ready, you'll sign the agreement and pay the required fees. Afterward, you can finalize your site selection and prepare for opening day.
While construction is taking place, you will undergo training with the corporate office. This three-phase program is conducted online, in classrooms, and at the corporate shops, as well as on-site at your restaurant. The on the job training is rigorous and will prepare you to best serve your customer base. You will get pre-opening training and continued on-site training at your Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Soon, you will be crafting delicious subs at your own Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise.
Company Overview
About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Submarine Sandwiches, Sandwiches
- Founded
- 1976
- Parent Company
- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc.
- Leadership
- Ashley Morris, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
6056 S. Durango, #100
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1991 (32 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 60
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, Mexico
- # of Units
- 141 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $417,100 - $748,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000 - $300,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 200 hours
- Classroom Training
- 43 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Capriotti's Sandwich Shop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Capriotti's Sandwich Shop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
