Sandwiches
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#391 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$417K - $749K
Units as of 2022
141 41.0% over 3 years
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is a fast-casual restaurant business. It has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past decade, making it a high-quality and well-known company. There are now more than 85 franchises throughout the U.S. You can be part of this big sandwich company and open a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise in your city.

Why You May Want to Start a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise

By opening a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, you will be offering good food to a community that has come to love the offerings on the Capriotti's menu. Soon, people may be searching for "sandwiches near me," and your Capriotti's Sandwich Shop may be top of their list of places to try. 

As a franchisee, you will get support through each step of opening and operations. Capriotti's will give you guidance while selecting your real estate location, during lease negotiations, and during store construction. You will have the training, marketing, and technology you need, as well.

What Might Make a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. In addition, franchisees should be prepared for royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop locations offer a 10-year term of agreement with the option to renew if both parties agree. 

By offering delicious food made with fresh ingredients and served by friendly staff, you may see customers return frequently. The business model is proven with customer feedback and local growth. 

How Do You Open a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise?

There are a few steps on the path to owning a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Step one is filling out the information form. If Capriotti's Sandwich Shop likes what they see, you'll have an introductory call, where both parties can get to know each other better. It also serves as an opportunity for the franchisor to determine your level of interest.

If you progress through the process of opening a Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop franchise, the company may send you to a discovery day event, either remotely or in person. You'll get to meet the team, and they will answer your questions. When both parties are ready, you'll sign the agreement and pay the required fees. Afterward, you can finalize your site selection and prepare for opening day.

While construction is taking place, you will undergo training with the corporate office. This three-phase program is conducted online, in classrooms, and at the corporate shops, as well as on-site at your restaurant. The on the job training is rigorous and will prepare you to best serve your customer base. You will get pre-opening training and continued on-site training at your Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Soon, you will be crafting delicious subs at your own Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise. 

Company Overview

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Submarine Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1976
Parent Company
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc.
Leadership
Ashley Morris, CEO
Corporate Address
6056 S. Durango, #100
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
60
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, Canada, Mexico

# of Units
141 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$417,100 - $748,500
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $300,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
200 hours
Classroom Training
43 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Capriotti's Sandwich Shop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Capriotti's Sandwich Shop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #391 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Food

Ranked #5 in Submarine Sandwiches in 2022

Top Food Franchises

