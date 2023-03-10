Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is a fast-casual restaurant business. It has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times over the past decade, making it a high-quality and well-known company. There are now more than 85 franchises throughout the U.S. You can be part of this big sandwich company and open a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise in your city.

Why You May Want to Start a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise

By opening a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, you will be offering good food to a community that has come to love the offerings on the Capriotti's menu. Soon, people may be searching for "sandwiches near me," and your Capriotti's Sandwich Shop may be top of their list of places to try.

As a franchisee, you will get support through each step of opening and operations. Capriotti's will give you guidance while selecting your real estate location, during lease negotiations, and during store construction. You will have the training, marketing, and technology you need, as well.

What Might Make a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. In addition, franchisees should be prepared for royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop locations offer a 10-year term of agreement with the option to renew if both parties agree.

By offering delicious food made with fresh ingredients and served by friendly staff, you may see customers return frequently. The business model is proven with customer feedback and local growth.

How Do You Open a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Franchise?

There are a few steps on the path to owning a Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Step one is filling out the information form. If Capriotti's Sandwich Shop likes what they see, you'll have an introductory call, where both parties can get to know each other better. It also serves as an opportunity for the franchisor to determine your level of interest.

If you progress through the process of opening a Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop franchise, the company may send you to a discovery day event, either remotely or in person. You'll get to meet the team, and they will answer your questions. When both parties are ready, you'll sign the agreement and pay the required fees. Afterward, you can finalize your site selection and prepare for opening day.

While construction is taking place, you will undergo training with the corporate office. This three-phase program is conducted online, in classrooms, and at the corporate shops, as well as on-site at your restaurant. The on the job training is rigorous and will prepare you to best serve your customer base. You will get pre-opening training and continued on-site training at your Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Soon, you will be crafting delicious subs at your own Capriotti's Sandwich Shop franchise.