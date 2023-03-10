Captain D's

Captain D's

Seafood
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#434 Ranked #276 last year
Initial investment
$869K - $1.3M
Units as of 2022
532
The Captain is calling: 'Whalecome' to a refreshing adventure! Captain D's is a chain of fast-food seafood that provides casual dining and high-quality food, with genuine Southern hospitality. Pier-ing into Captain D's beginnings, its humble start back in Tennessee of 1969, goes to show how it has been open for more than 45 years. If you are ready to be outstanding in a sea of ordinary, you may wish to open a Captain D's. 

Read on to see why the Captain D's franchise could be a great catch for potential franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Captain D's Franchise

The significant advantage of owning a Captain D's franchise is that you may have very little franchise competition. You also may be given the opportunity to stand out from other restaurants and not be in the ocean of sameness that other restaurants tend to find themselves in. In addition, the franchisor sources the seafood and negotiates the best prices for franchisees. 

Captain D's could be a game-changer and market disruptor that has continued to experience success. Many times throughout its existence, Captain D's has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

What Might Make a Captain D's Franchise a Good Choice?

Captain D's believes that success is sustainable. To be part of the Captain D's team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Additional expenses may include incorporation fees, business license fees, legal fees, and utility deposits.

The brand is currently in ongoing development, and it is estimated that the new restaurant prototypes can help franchisees reduce their startup costs. Even if startup costs are reduced, franchisees will still need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Potential franchisees can choose to cater to customers who opt to dine in, drive through, or carry out their fast food seafood.

How To Open a Captain D's Franchise

You can jump into this opportunity and become a Captain D's franchisee by submitting an inquiry form. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to Captain D's team.

As you decide if you wish to open a Captain D's franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Captain D's franchise would do well in your community. If there are many other seafood restaurants and/or fast food places in the area, you may want to reconsider your decision. 

Make waves in your community by providing delicious seafood at an affordable price with a Captain D’s franchise! 

Company Overview

About Captain D's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Seafood , Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
1969
Parent Company
Sentinel Capital Partners
Leadership
Phil Greifeld, CEO
Corporate Address
624 Grassmere Park Dr., #30
Nashville, TN 37211
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1969 (54 years)
# of employees at HQ
96
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
532 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Captain D's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$868,600 - $1,283,200
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$350,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off first-unit franchise fee; reduced royalty fee for first year
Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.1%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Captain D's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
219 hours
Classroom Training
21 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Captain D's? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Captain D's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Captain D's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #434 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #28 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Award

Ranked #1 in Seafood in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Seafood in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Seafood Category

