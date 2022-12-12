- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$68K - $113K
- Units as of 2024
-
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Carpets by Chris
|Industry
|Maintenance
|Related Categories
|Carpet & Upholstery Services
|Founded
|2007
|Leadership
|Christepher Profitt, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
12432 54th Ave. W.
Mukilteo, WA 98275
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2024 (0 years)
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
|# of Units
|1 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Carpets by Chris franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$29,900
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$67,700 - $113,400
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|7%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Carpets by Chris has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|25 hours
|Classroom Training
|27 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Grand Opening
Site Selection
|Marketing Support
|
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Carpets by Chris.
PIRTEK
- description
- Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
ComForCare
- description
- Nonmedical home care
Poolwerx
- description
- Pool and spa maintenance, service, remodeling, and supplies
ServiceMaster Restore
- description
- Commercial/residential disaster restoration
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
A McDonald's Favorite Is Making a Spicy Comeback — But Fans Want More
The wildly popular menu item is only available for a limited time, but fans are demanding the fast-food giant make it permanent.
Curious Why Some Startups Fail? Here's Some Keys to Staying Ahead of the Curve
In the dynamic world of startups, making the right choices at the right time is crucial.
Smoothie King Taps Into a Major Health Trend With Its 'GLP-1 Support Menu'
As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight management, this menu aims to fit users' unique dietary needs.
International Franchise Association Pushes Back on Franchise Regulation
The IFA has formally called on the Federal Trade Commission to shift its focus away from increased regulation of the franchise business model, arguing that the commission's recent actions exceed its authority.
The Customer Is Always Worth Listening to, But Proving You're Right Can Backfire
When approaching a customer who may be mistaken, sensitivity is critical — and the language we choose is vital.
Having Trouble Sleeping? Listen to Some 'Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain' ASMR.
This collaboration introduces soundscapes on Hatch devices that feature gentle "fried chicken rain sounds" meant to evoke the soothing sound of fried chicken sizzling in oil.