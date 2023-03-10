Hatching its beginnings back in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Chicken franchise first started in San Antonio, Texas. Church's Chicken is a chain of fast-food restaurants that serves various chicken dishes like chicken nuggets, chicken tender strips, and french fries, among others.

Church's Chicken is now headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The brand started franchising restaurants in 1969 and has more than 1,000 units today. The Church's Chicken restaurants are located in high-traffic commercial ventures like malls, convenience stores, sales plazas, and tertiary institutions.

The Church's Chicken restaurants are drive-in, but also offer delivery and can cater for large events. In some cases, there are sit-in locations available. All of the above options depend on financing, franchisee preferences, and brand availability.

Why You May Want to Operate a Church's Chicken Franchise

Church's Chicken has been operational for over 50 years, so when you franchise with the brand, you are opening a restaurant with a plethora of experience. The Church's Chicken franchise may help franchisees grow by sharing their existing values.

Besides sharing core values, Church's Chicken helps with site selection for a new restaurant and provides almost all of the necessary training for operations. The Church's Chicken franchise will help you pick a convenient location for customers to ensure constant patronization and possible long-term growth.

What Might Make a Church's Chicken Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Church's Chicken team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. It may be a good idea to check in with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to begin and operate a Church’s Chicken franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The Church's Chicken franchise strives to optimize growth by creating loyal customers and reliable services. Their food menus are simple, and they have an in-house real estate team and construction program to reduce the cost of setting up a new location. Additionally, franchisees can purchase an existing location that can easily be converted to restaurants, potentially saving the franchisee money.

How to Open a Church's Chicken Franchise

As you decide if opening a Church's Chicken franchise is right for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Additionally, before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

Suppose you are chosen to start the process of opening a Church’s Chicken franchise. In that case, you should be allowed to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Church's Chicken team questions at the company discovery day and various interviews.

To get started, check out Church's Chicken and submit an inquiry form!