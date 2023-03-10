Church's Chicken

Hatching its beginnings back in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Chicken franchise first started in San Antonio, Texas. Church's Chicken is a chain of fast-food restaurants that serves various chicken dishes like chicken nuggets, chicken tender strips, and french fries, among others. 

Church's Chicken is now headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The brand started franchising restaurants in 1969 and has more than 1,000 units today. The Church's Chicken restaurants are located in high-traffic commercial ventures like malls, convenience stores, sales plazas, and tertiary institutions.

The Church's Chicken restaurants are drive-in, but also offer delivery and can cater for large events. In some cases, there are sit-in locations available. All of the above options depend on financing, franchisee preferences, and brand availability. 

Why You May Want to Operate a Church's Chicken Franchise

Church's Chicken has been operational for over 50 years, so when you franchise with the brand, you are opening a restaurant with a plethora of experience. The Church's Chicken franchise may help franchisees grow by sharing their existing values.

Besides sharing core values, Church's Chicken helps with site selection for a new restaurant and provides almost all of the necessary training for operations. The Church's Chicken franchise will help you pick a convenient location for customers to ensure constant patronization and possible long-term growth. 

What Might Make a Church's Chicken Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Church's Chicken team, you should make sure you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. It may be a good idea to check in with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to begin and operate a Church’s Chicken franchise. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The Church's Chicken franchise strives to optimize growth by creating loyal customers and reliable services. Their food menus are simple, and they have an in-house real estate team and construction program to reduce the cost of setting up a new location. Additionally, franchisees can purchase an existing location that can easily be converted to restaurants, potentially saving the franchisee money.

How to Open a Church's Chicken Franchise

As you decide if opening a Church's Chicken franchise is right for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Additionally, before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. 

Suppose you are chosen to start the process of opening a Church’s Chicken franchise. In that case, you should be allowed to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Church's Chicken team questions at the company discovery day and various interviews.

To get started, check out Church's Chicken and submit an inquiry form!

Company Overview

About Church's Chicken

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
1952
Parent Company
Cajun Global LLC
Leadership
Frank Costello, VP Franchise Development
Corporate Address
980 Hammond Dr., #1100
Atlanta, GA 30328
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1969 (54 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,504 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Church's Chicken franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$681,500 - $1,543,117
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$650,000 - $1,000,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Church's Chicken has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
116-154 hours
Classroom Training
13-17 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
