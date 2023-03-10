CKO Kickboxing is a kickboxing franchise that helps people burn fat and lose weight, all while having fun. Gym members set their own fitness goals, and trainers help them achieve them through interactive one-hour classes. There are currently multiple gym locations, and the franchise is looking for motivated individuals to bring CKO Kickboxing to their community.

As a CKO Kickboxing franchisee, your job is to motivate and make kickboxers feel comfortable and welcome as they go about their high-intensity workout routine. It is all about community. Because many of franchisees were once regular CKO Kickboxing members, they understand that participation in the gym changes members’ lives in a positive way. Therefore, franchisees are inspiring, motivated, and driven and are interested in getting to know the people who work out at their gym.

Why You May Want to Start a CKO Kickboxing Franchise

The CKO Kickboxing franchise team assists franchisees in a number of ways. You get a protected territory, go through comprehensive franchise training, and a regional trainer will visit your gym before you open to give any additional hands-on training and tips you may need. The company will also help with your gym opening, provide ongoing support through your gym tenure, and give you access to CKO Kickboxing’s pre-negotiated vendor-approved suppliers’ list.

If you have a go-get-'em attitude and are ready to engage in your business and its customers, then you have the right mindset for a CKO Kickboxing franchisee. A CKO Kickboxing franchise isn’t about fighting or having your customers learn advanced techniques; it is a training center for everyone. Kickboxing is a highly effective workout method, burning up to 1,200 calories in just one hour. Because CKO Kickboxing is results-driven, the gym uses heavy bags and takes advantage of kickboxing’s great cardio advantages.

What Might Make a CKO Kickboxing Franchise a Good Choice?

A CKO Kickboxing franchise implements practices to bring in and hold onto loyal customers. All ages and skill levels are welcome at CKO Kickboxing and the total body workouts are completely customizable. This inclusive take on kickboxing welcomes a wide range of customers and increases your location's growth. To increase customer conversion, a potential new member’s first kickboxing class is free. CKO Kickboxing is also a franchise that listens to its customers. Due to popular demand, some locations are now offering co-ed, group children’s classes.

To be part of the CKO Kickboxing team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include royalty fees, advertising, or renewal fees. The typical terms of the agreement run for a renewable period of 10 years.

How Do You Start a CKO Franchise?

If you would like to start your own CKO Kickboxing franchise, fill out an information request form. You’ll need to provide CKO Kickboxing with basic information, as well as where you’re interested in opening a location. A CKO Kickboxing franchise representative may be in touch with you to discuss further details if they like what they see on your inquiry form.