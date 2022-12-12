Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn

Popcorn
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$171K - $405K
Units as of 2025
6 Increase 50.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn

Industry Food
Related Categories Food: Retail Sales
Founded 2011
Parent Company Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn LLC
Leadership Linda Sghiatti, Owner
Corporate Address 315 W. Riverwoods Dr.
New Hope, PA 18938
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2021 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 6 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$35,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$170,800 - $404,900
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$300,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
Varies
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 26 hours
Classroom Training 12 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Updated: December 12th, 2022
