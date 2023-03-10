With over 20 years of experience, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids is one the leading children’s hair care franchises in the United States. It is also one of the earliest family-owned franchises in the country, entering the franchising world just two years after it was founded in 1994.

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids has unique store designs made specifically for their target customers—kids. The franchise store design includes an indoor playground and televisions mounted at each hair station where children can play video games or watch shows.

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids strives to be the only children's haircut brand in the country where your kids get a balloon, sucker, and a smile at the end of each haircut. Over time, the franchise has spread across the United States and Canada, with franchises in over 100 locations.

Why You May Want to Open a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Franchise

In 2018, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids became one of the fastest-growing children’s salon franchises in the U.S., as its operations spread to over 20 states across the country. Investors recognize this brand as a quality company in a niche market. It has taken advantage of the child-only niche to provide a basic need for children given in an engaging environment.

The ideal candidate for a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids franchise has a passion for helping children since it focuses on kids and their welfare. You should be interested in delivering quality care to kids while maintaining a positive, engaging, and enriching environment. Your goal will be to create a comfortable space for children and parents.

What Might Make a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

With extra investments, you can operate in more than one location. The brand also has arrangements for franchisees to add three or more locations simply because it is an ever-growing industry with a rapidly expanding customer base.

The Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids franchise also provides training and third-party financing for store space, brand ownership, grand opening, signage, advertising, and equipment for new franchises under its brand.

How Do You Open a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Franchise?

You can open this franchise in four simple steps. First, fill out an application for a franchise. A representative may contact you using the information from your application. This representative will guide you on what they offer and what you stand to benefit as a franchisee.

Afterward, the franchise representative may invite you to visit the franchise headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah and meet with the franchise managers. If you’re satisfied with what they offer and both parties wish to do business with each other, you can pay the necessary fees and start to plan for your grand opening of the newest Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids franchise.