With over 20 years of experience, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids is one the leading children’s hair care franchises in the United States. It is also one of the earliest family-owned franchises in the country, entering the franchising world just two years after it was founded in 1994.

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids has unique store designs made specifically for their target customers—kids. The franchise store design includes an indoor playground and televisions mounted at each hair station where children can play video games or watch shows.

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids strives to be the only children's haircut brand in the country where your kids get a balloon, sucker, and a smile at the end of each haircut. Over time, the franchise has spread across the United States and Canada, with franchises in over 100 locations.

Why You May Want to Open a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Franchise

In 2018, Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids became one of the fastest-growing children’s salon franchises in the U.S., as its operations spread to over 20 states across the country. Investors recognize this brand as a quality company in a niche market. It has taken advantage of the child-only niche to provide a basic need for children given in an engaging environment.

The ideal candidate for a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids franchise has a passion for helping children since it focuses on kids and their welfare. You should be interested in delivering quality care to kids while maintaining a positive, engaging, and enriching environment. Your goal will be to create a comfortable space for children and parents.

What Might Make a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

With extra investments, you can operate in more than one location. The brand also has arrangements for franchisees to add three or more locations simply because it is an ever-growing industry with a rapidly expanding customer base.

The Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids franchise also provides training and third-party financing for store space, brand ownership, grand opening, signage, advertising, and equipment for new franchises under its brand.

How Do You Open a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids Franchise?

You can open this franchise in four simple steps. First, fill out an application for a franchise. A representative may contact you using the information from your application. This representative will guide you on what they offer and what you stand to benefit as a franchisee.

Afterward, the franchise representative may invite you to visit the franchise headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah and meet with the franchise managers. If you’re satisfied with what they offer and both parties wish to do business with each other, you can pay the necessary fees and start to plan for your grand opening of the newest Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids franchise.

Company Overview

About Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Hair Care, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
1994
Parent Company
Cookie Cutters Franchising Inc.
Leadership
Neal Courtney, CEO
Corporate Address
2365 Maywood Dr.
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Canada

# of Units
113 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$142,000 - $356,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #241 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #33 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

